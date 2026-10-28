Carolina Hurricanes Trade Idea Lands Simon Edvinsson for 2 Players After Latest Report

According to a recent report by David Pagnotta, things are starting to ‘heat up’ in trade talks with Detroit Red Wings stars Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson.

Could the Carolina Hurricanes be in on both players? Who would the Hurricanes target first? And how much would it realistically cost to acquire either player?

Today, let’s take a look at Simon Edvinsson and a potential trade package strong enough to land the 23-year-old D-man.

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Hurricanes Trade Package Offloads 2 Players for Simon Edvinsson

There have been reports of a Hurricanes-Simon Edvinsson offer sheet in the past month, and at this juncture, a trade and sign makes sense.

Here’s a quick outline of a potential trade between the Hurricanes and Red Wings for Simon Edvinsson:

Carolina receives: Simon Edvinsson

Detroit receives: forwards Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Bradly Nadeau

Just to be clear, there have been several teams that have expressed interest in Edvinsson, so this trade package might not be strong enough, but Nadeau is a 21-year-old winger who has seen limited time with the Hurricanes thus far on the early going in his career, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi would slot in as a top-six forward in Detroit.

The Hurricanes have a plethora of forward depth, which makes them a solid suitor in the Edvinsson sweepstakes.

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Taking a Quick Look at Simon Edvinsson’s NHL Career

The Detroit Red Wings drafted Simon Edvinsson with the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

In his four years with the Red Wings, Edvinsson has played 175 total games but has yet to make his NHL debut this season.

He has 60 career points (19 G, 41 A), and a lifetime +/- of 17.

Edvinsson could certainly be a solid addition to the Hurricanes blue line, but it remains unclear how truly interested GM Eric Tulsky and the rest of the front office are in his services.