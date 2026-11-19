The Carolina Hurricanes are enjoying an excellent stretch, leading the Metropolitan Division with 34 points in 21 games and a 16-3-2 record.

Ahead of Thursday, November 19’s matchup against the Montreal Canadiens at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, ESPN’s Adam Gold and Greg Wyshynski discussed what the Hurricanes need to improve during “The Adam Gold Show.”

After mentioning that strengthening the right side of their defense could be an area of improvement, Wyshynski pointed out that this is precisely why Carolina is already one of the best teams in the NHL, alongside the Edmonton Oilers, if not the best.

Wyshynski Says Only the Oilers Can Challenge the Hurricanes for Best Team in the NHL

Wyshynski said, “Just to summarize, while the rest of the league is desperately trying to win a Cup by adding a second-line center or a top-six scoring winger, the Carolina Hurricanes’ biggest area of need is having more right-handed options on their defensive depth.”

“That’s where the Hurricanes are right now.”

“They’re either the best or second-best team in the league, depending on how you feel about the Edmonton Oilers.”

“The consistency of this roster year over year has been remarkable. They haven’t made a huge move to shake things up after winning a championship because they don’t feel they need to. They believe they already have the team they need.”

“Maybe Eric Tulsky will tinker closer to the trade deadline, perhaps bringing in a veteran who hasn’t won before to keep everybody a little hungry.”

“That’s something Florida was really good at, identifying players like Seth Jones, for example, who weren’t part of the previous championship but came aboard, and suddenly everyone was playing for that guy because they wanted him to win.”

“But again, this roster is just so good.”

“They haven’t skipped a beat. They’re winning games in a variety of ways and withstanding injuries to guys like Jordan Staal and Taylor Hall. It’s been really remarkable to watch them continue what they were doing last June.”