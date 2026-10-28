Hurricanes-Wild Trade Idea Sends $34 Million Goalie to Carolina for Alexander Nikishin

The Carolina Hurricanes are off to an extremely hot start over the first month of the 2026-27 NHL season, which means all rumors are likely to feature the Canes, as they have clear Stanley Cup aspirations.

In the wake of the major Connor Hellebuyck trade last week, BR.com’s Adam Gretz has quickly thought of four different trade ideas for teams potentially looking for a goalie, and Gretz names the Hurricanes as a potential landing spot for Minnesota Wild netminder Filip Gustavsson.

Before you’re quick to call it far fetched of an idea, remember that the Hurricanes were reportedly very closely linked to Hellebuyck.

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Should the Hurricanes Trade for Filip Gustavsson?

The Hurricanes have received exceptional goaltending from Pyotr Kochetkov to begin the new campaign. He’s 8-0-0 and has quickly solidified himself as the Canes top option.

Here is what Gretz wrote about Filip Gustavsson as a potential option for Carolina:

“The great thing for Carolina is that its system is so structured, so well played, and so steady that it really doesn’t need a goalie who has to steal a lot of games. It just requires a goalie who will not lose games. There are a couple of intriguing veteran trade options out there. One of the most intriguing: Minnesota’s Filip Gustavsson. Hear me out on this. Jesper Wallstedt has become the No. 1 starter in Minnesota, and while the Wild might like the idea of keeping both Wallstedt and Gustavsson long-term, that’s probably not viable financially given Gustavsson’s $6.8 million cap hit over this season plus four more and whatever Wallstedt’s next contract looks like (probably not cheap).” Remember, Gustavsson just signed a big $34 million contract, and has also begun the 2026-27 season on the long-term injured reserve, but is expected to return to the ice soon.

And then Gretz proposed that the Hurricanes use Alexander Nikishin as a trade piece. Nikishin recently signed a one-year deal with Carolina, but that doesn’t grant him immunity from a potential trade.

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