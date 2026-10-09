Ex-Blackhawks Forward Reveals What Made Chicago’s Stanley Cup-Winning Team So Great

Former Blackhawks forward Viktor Stalberg revealed what made Chicago’s 2013 Stanley Cup-winning team so great. Stalberg highlighted the team’s leadership and depth as a recipe for success.

The Blackhawks achieved considerable success and are considered the first modern day dynasty in the salary cap era. Chicago won three Stanley Cup titles in six seasons.

The 2012-13 season was shortened due to the lockout, with the regular season beginning in January 2013.

Despite the shortened season, which featured upsets, uncertainty, and no room for error, Chicago remained a contender in the Western Conference. The Blackhawks defeated the Boston Bruins in six games to win their second Stanley Cup in four seasons.

Viktor Stalberg Reveals What Made the 2013 Chicago Blackhawks So Great

Viktor Stalberg revealed what made the 2013 Chicago Blackhawks so great and identified one quality that separated them from the rest.

Stalberg reflected on the 2013 playoff run and pointed to the Blackhawks’ series against the Detroit Red Wings as a turning point.

“Every part of the run to win the Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks are just [filled with] great memories overall. We came off a shortened season due to the lockout, but we had a great start,” Stalberg exclusively told Heavy Sports via Ozoon.

“We beat Minnesota fairly easily in the first round. And, we came into Detroit, which was a rivalry at that point. They still had a lot of their top end guys playing and they were still a good team. We’re down I think 3-1 in that series and found a way to come back. But we had that feeling in that group that we’re gonna get this done.”

Stalberg Reveals Chicago’s Players Believed They Could Always Find a Way to Win

Stalberg revealed that the confidence exuded by his Blackhawks teammates was infectious. They always believed they could find a way to win.

Stalberg credited that mentality for rallying the group together, allowing them to bounce back from a deficit and progress through the playoffs.

“I feel like there was no stress in the group. We were always convinced that this is going to sort itself out. We’re too good not to do it, and we’re gonna get this done,” Stalberg exclusively told Heavy Sports via Ozoon.

“That is the feeling I take away from that run, that we had that swagger, we had that sense that this is our time and nobody’s going to stop us. We’re too good and a very, very deep team that had guys on the fourth line that year that ended up having super, good careers as top end players in their own right.”

He continued:

“I think that was the feeling I had in that group that there was no stopping us. We had all the ingredients for success and obviously great leadership like you talked about before.