Connor Bedard’s Return Could Be What Blackhawks Need to Turn Season Around

The Chicago Blackhawks have received some rare good news this season with the confirmation of Connor Bedard’s return to the lineup tonight versus the Pittsburgh Penguins. The start to the campaign has not gone as planned for this squad, having amassed a 1-5 record through their first six games of the season. With that said, the team will be getting their captain and franchise player back in the mix sooner than expected. This could be exactly what the doctor ordered for the Blackhawks when it comes to getting their year back on track.

Bedard Excited for Return

Bedard was hounded by reporters after the Blackhawks morning skate today as he prepares for his season debut. Bedard commented on his excitement of getting back in the lineup: “Yeah, I am pumped. It’s crazy its only been six games. When you miss camp and preseason and everything, it feels like a lot longer. Just to be back with the guys and get to do what I love, it’s exciting. Looking forward to getting back out there, for sure.”

The initial expectation when Bedard received surgery on his left shoulder in early July after an injury sustained during offseason training is that he would miss four months. That would have set him up for a return sometime in November. To get Bedard back a month ahead of time is a huge positive for a team that clearly desperately needs their star player, based on the brutal way this season has unfolded for them to this point.

Blackhawks Hoping Bedard Can Spark the Team

Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill was asked about Bedard’s return to the lineup and how that changes things for the team. Blashill had this to say on what he expects with Bedard back on the ice: “We just got to understand that we’re adding a good piece to the puzzle, but we can’t expect him to put the puzzle together by himself.”

Bedard’s importance to this Chicago team has been showcased with the way this season has started for them without him. They have struggled to win in his absence; the hope is that Bedard can get more production out of the rest of this lineup. He will be playing on the first line with Patrick Kane and Roman Kantserov and feature on the right flank of the first power play unit. The Blackhawks offense has struggled to score goals, especially with the man advantage thus far this season. Bedard will be expected to help turn that around and spark this team’s forward group.

With that being said, Bedard alone will likely not be enough to save this team. The Blackhawks will need more of their other young guns to step up to the plate if they want to assert themselves as a competitive team this season. If not, Bedard will have a hard time dragging this team into contention as recent years have shown. It will be interesting to see which players will benefit the most from Bedard’s return and establish themselves as his ideal wingmen.