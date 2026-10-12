Ex-Blackhawks Rising Star Remains Free Agent At Age 27

The Chicago Blackhawks are currently a roster filled with young, promising talent.

Not that long ago, though, they had another player who fit that bill: Philipp Kurashev.

Kurashev is no longer in Chicago, and he no longer plays for the San Jose Sharks, the team with which he spent last season.

In fact, Kurashev doesn’t currently play for anyone. He’s still a free agent even as the 2026-27 NHL season has gotten underway.

It’s a bit of an odd reality, because even last season he seemed like the type of player who could help a team.

Kurashev likely still has more NHL time in his future, but at the moment, he’s on the outside looking in.

Why is Philipp Kurashev Still a Free Agent?

Kurashev’s bumpy 2025-26 season likely is contributing to his current status as a free agent.

“Injuries limited Kurashev to 20 points in 43 games last season with the Sharks, who opted not to re-sign him,” Bleacher Report’s Lyle Richardson wrote in a new article.

The injuries in particular could be something that have given teams pause. They wouldn’t want to sign a player only to have him not be at full health, and maybe teams have some intel that says it’s worth waiting a bit longer on Kurashev.