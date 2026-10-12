Ex-Blackhawks Rising Star Remains Free Agent At Age 27

The Chicago Blackhawks are currently a roster filled with young, promising talent.
Not that long ago, though, they had another player who fit that bill: Philipp Kurashev.
Kurashev is no longer in Chicago, and he no longer plays for the San Jose Sharks, the team with which he spent last season.
In fact, Kurashev doesn’t currently play for anyone. He’s still a free agent even as the 2026-27 NHL season has gotten underway.
It’s a bit of an odd reality, because even last season he seemed like the type of player who could help a team.
Kurashev likely still has more NHL time in his future, but at the moment, he’s on the outside looking in.
Why is Philipp Kurashev Still a Free Agent?
Kurashev’s bumpy 2025-26 season likely is contributing to his current status as a free agent.
“Injuries limited Kurashev to 20 points in 43 games last season with the Sharks, who opted not to re-sign him,” Bleacher Report’s Lyle Richardson wrote in a new article.
The injuries in particular could be something that have given teams pause. They wouldn’t want to sign a player only to have him not be at full health, and maybe teams have some intel that says it’s worth waiting a bit longer on Kurashev.
“Kurashev seemed to be a young forward on the rise in Chicago, culminating in a career-best 18 goals and 36 assists for 54 points in 75 games in 2023-24 alongside young phenom Connor Bedard,” Richardson writes. “However, he struggled the following season, leading to his departure to San Jose as a free agent.”
It’s essentially been a couple rough years in a row for Kurashev, which is likely making teams consider which version of the player they believe in.
Why NHL Teams Should Sign Philipp Kurashev
While there’s a case against Kurashev, there’s also a case for him.
He’s just 27, he has a lot of NHL experience, and it wasn’t that long ago that he seemed to be a player on the rise.
“Still, his age and playmaking potential he had in Chicago could make him an affordable, low-risk signing for teams looking for additional offensive skill,” Richardson writes.
While it’s not clear if the Blackhawks themselves would be interested, they do continue to build up a youthful infrastructure, and they’d also be a place Kurashev was familiar with.
The Sharks actually seemed like a good pairing, but his season there never really got fully off the ground.
Wherever Kurashev lands, he’ll have the chance to be successful. He’s just got to wait his turn at the moment.
Ex-Blackhawks Rising Star Remains Free Agent At Age 27