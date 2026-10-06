Patrick Kane Shares Expectations Ahead of First Home Game Back in Chicago

This new 2026-2027 season has not been kind to the Chicago Blackhawks thus far as the team has began the year with an 0-3 record. The team has struggled to perform without their star player and captain, Connor Bedard. However, today’s match could provide this squad with the boast they need. They play their home opening game tonight versus their archrival St. Louis Blues. The big storyline heading into this game revolves around the return of Patrick Kane to the United Center. It will be his first home game back with Chicago since the 2022-2023 campaign. Kane will be looking to give this team the boast they need as they look for their first win of the year.

Kane Comments on Anticipation of First Game Back in Chicago

Kane has had three road games to get acclimated with this Blackhawks team. While Kane is familiar with this franchise, having suited up 16 years for the Original Six organization, he has not played with most of the players on this team prior to this season. No doubt it will take him time to gel with such a youth group in place.

Kane commented on his expectations ahead of his Chicago return game tonight: ” It’s gonna be great, I’m excited. It will be interesting to play in a home game now after all this time. Coming back here a couple times, three times with Detroit and not playing here at home in the preseason. It’s been a while, looking forward to being on the home side at the United Center. Hopefully we can get a win and make everything that much sweeter.”

Kane Looking to Jumpstart the Struggling Blackhawks

The reception for Kane from the Chicago crowd will high tonight as he is welcomed back to the city he won three Stanley Cups with in 2010, 2013 and 2015. It will be an emotional night for Kane as he gets flooded with the nostalgic moments from his lengthy career with the Blackhawks. This may be the boast of life this young team needs to get their season going after a brutal start.

Kane will be aiming to play his part towards righting the ship for this team. He has recorded one goal in his first three games of the season to this point. He will line up with Frank Nazar and Roman Kantserov on the top line. Kane will need to play a crucial role in getting this Blackhawks offense going, especially in the absence of Bedard. Chicago has only scored five goals so far and has given up 15 in their own net. A -10 goal differential is obviously not ideal to open the campaign; the squad needs to clean up their game on both ends.

The good news for Kane and the Blackhawks is that it is the early days. There is plenty of time to bounce back, a strong performance at home could be what they need to gather momentum. This is a team that has made its playoff aspirations clear; they need to start proving it by bringing home results on the ice.