Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane Reacts to Alex Ovechkin’s Retirement News

The Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin has enjoyed one of the most prolific NHL career’s of all time. Ovechkin has made his mark as one of the central figures of the modern game with a legacy that will be felt long after his playing days have concluded. Those days are coming soon as the Russian forward announced today that this 2026-2027 campaign will be his last in the league. Players around the NHL have been reacting to this development, including Patrick Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Kane Comments on Ovechkin’s Legacy

Kane was asked today about his thoughts on the Ovechkin news after the team’s morning skate. This will be an emotional week for Kane as he plays in his first game back in Chicago for the team’s home opener on Tuesday versus the St. Louis Blues. Kane had this to say regarding Ovechkin via Tab Bamford of Bleacher Nation:

He’s still getting it done, still scoring goals. Obviously, a little bit different player now than he was in his early days, but he was still one of the more electric players in the game before I came into the league and was watching. He was so fun to watch; just his power and his speed and his physicality and the way he was able to score goals from pretty goals to just one timers, hard shots, just overpowering people. What an incredible career. Obviously, scoring all those goals and up to 900-something goals. It’s pretty amazing. So yeah, it’s kind of been fun to just watch him from being in the league and getting to know him at different things like all-star games and media tours and things like that. He’s always been a fun guy to hang around with and be around. So yeah, amazing career and hopefully goes out with a bang this year

Kane and Ovechkin are Among the Best Players of the Modern Era

It is no surprise that Kane is very complementary of Ovechkin’s game. The two players have established themselves as among the best in the modern era of the game. Ovechkin passed Wayne Gretzky as the NHL’s all time leading goal scorer, a record he continues to expand on as he now sits at 929 career goals and counting. Ovechkin’s goal scoring ability has been his calling card, having won the Maurice Rocket Richard trophy nine times as the league’s top goal scorer.

Like Ovechkin, Kane has consistently performed as one of the NHL’s premier players since he entered the league. Kane joined the scene two years after Ovechkin in the 2007-2008 campaign. Kane won the Calder trophy as the top rookie in the game that season, just as Ovechkin had done in 2005-2006. Both players have won Stanley Cups; Kane taking home three in 2010, 2013 and 2015 and Ovechkin winning his sole championship in 2018. Ovechkin won the Conn Smythe trophy as the best playoff performer that year, just as Kane had done in 2013. Both players have also won the Hart, Art Ross and Ted Lindsay awards as well in their respective tenure’s.

Ovechkin will look to go out with a second ring this season on a Capitals team that looks poised to compete for the Cup. Overall, both he and Kane’s impact on the game will last forever. They will both be hockey hall of famers one day. It will be interesting to see how much longer Kane decides to keep playing as he turns 38 in November, suiting up in his 20th season.