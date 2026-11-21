How bad has it been for the Colorado Avalanche recently? The team is missing Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Josh Manson, Zachary L’Heureux, plus Gavin Brindley (upper-body injury vs. Utah). With so many key injuries, it was no surprise that Colorado suffered an embarrassing loss to the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday.

To make it even more difficult, the Avalanche were on tap to play the second half of a back-to-back on Thursday. That game looked particularly difficult because the Anaheim Ducks were rolling, and one Duck in particular was on fire. NHL Record-Breaker Cutter Gauthier was lighting up the scoreboard. He came into Thursday’s game on a 10-game goal streak, a 12-game point streak, and an NHL record four hat tricks in November.

Head coach Jared Bednar’s depleted lineup delivered a statement 4-0 shutout, bringing their record to 13-7-3 so far in the 2026 season. A shutout win was a surprise. Colorado’s battered blue line basically rendered Gauthier a no-show. Colorado shut him down, holding him to just three shots. Avalanche goalie Scott Wedgewood bounced back from being sick earlier in the week to record a 25-save shutout

Bednar’s Magical Top-Line Shuffle Worked

With no MacKinnon, Bednar jumped veteran center Brock Nelson between Artturi Lehkonen and Martin Necas. Nelson responded by scoring two goals and adding an assist. His first goal was the 341st of his career, and it made family history. With that goal, he passed his uncle Dave Christian, the great defenceman who was part of the 1980 ‘Miracle on Ice’ team, for the family NHL goal record.

The Avalanche’s special teams and a waiver-wire pickup also showed up big. Nicolas Roy and Devon Toews scored, and T.J. Hughes assisted on Nelson’s power-play goal. Colorado’s struggling power play, the team’s biggest flaw all season, converted its chance, and special teams killed off all three Anaheim power plays.

Newly claimed waiver pickup Mike Reilly played 14:42 in his Avalanche debut, recording a hit and two blocked shots. That meant Bednar had to make the tough call of healthy-scratching rookie Alex Gagne after two strong NHL debut games.

What Does This Show About the Avalanche?

What looked like a difficult situation for the Avalanche turned into renewed energy. The total shutdown of the Ducks, orchestrated by Bednar, shows that the Avalanche might have more depth than people think.

First, the Avalanche might not be dependent on two superstar players to win hockey games. They have enough experience, depth and coaching to figure things out when their best players aren’t available. The question is whether this depth is real or just one very impressive game.

Second, coach Bednar showed he could find answers when others thought they might not exist. He’s not afraid to rearrange his lineup, and he has experienced players who can handle different responsibilities. Injuries forced him to rearrange the team’s combinations, but it also showed that good coaching doesn’t always need the best players on the ice. Sometimes it’s about finding the right combinations among the players you have.

Third, Colorado can get contributions from players who aren’t usually in the spotlight. Nelson, Roy, Toews, Hughes and Wedgewood all played key roles. Championship teams need more than their superstars. They need players throughout the lineup who can step up when they’re needed.

It seems that the Avalanche might just have what it takes, and a difficult week showed just that.