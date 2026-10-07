Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin Doesn’t Hold Back After Recent Boos

Detroit Red Wings former captain Dylan Larkin has never shied away from the pressure that comes with wearing the winged wheel, but the recent chorus of boos from fans has clearly struck a nerve. Following a difficult situation, Larkin offered a brutally honest assessment of the criticism, acknowledging the frustration surrounding the team while refusing to hide from his own responsibility.

His candid response adds another layer to an already tense situation in Detroit, where expectations remain high, and he still remains part of the organization despite wanting a trade.

However, Larkin has yet to be traded, and he was met with mixed reactions on Tuesday in his season opener against the Ottawa Senators.

Dylan Larkin Understands Boo’s Are ‘Part of It’

Following the Red Wings’ 5-3 win over the Senators on Tuesday, Larkin was met by reporters following the game, and here is what he had to say, per @97.1 The Ticket:

“It’s part of it. I’m trying to be a man and face it. I understand why that’s happening. But I was going to try to show up with my play.”

He did just that by recording a goal and a pair of points in the Red Wings’ victory. Through three games, Detroit is 1-2-0.

Taking a Closer Look at the Recent Dylan Larkin Controversy

Dylan Larkin very notably requested a trade out of Detroit over the offseason, but the Red Wings’ front office seems content to wait out the request before finding a trade partner.

Larkin has a no-trade clause, so he wants to be sent to an NHL contender, which rightfully so, but the Red Wings’ executives don’t want to dump him to another Eastern Conference powerhouse, which would immediately make any ‘contender’ a lot stronger, especially on the offensive attack.

Either way, until Larkin is traded, or it’s stated publicly that he won’t be getting moved, there’s sure to be a lot of speculation surrounding his name.