The San Jose Sharks are one of the NHL teams reported to be harboring a strong interest in acquiring unsigned Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson. A new trade pitch published on Friday gives them a blueprint to do just that — but under the proposal, San Jose must send five assets to Detroit.

The trade pitch was constructed using the tools on the site PuckGM, and the proposal goes like this — Edvinsson heads to San Jose for center Filip Bystedt, defensemen Luca Cagnoni and Michael Kesselring, winger Collin Graf and a 2027 first-round pick. The site’s “Who Says No?” panel has interim Red Wings general manager Shawn Horcoff rejecting it. But at this point, with Edvinsson holding out since late September, Horcoff may have developed a more open mind.

The teams discussed Edvinsson “pretty extensively,” including at least one serious San Jose offer that Detroit declined, according to Sportsnet‘s Elliotte Friedman.

Edvinsson, 23, is a 6-foot-6 left-shot defenseman born Feb. 5, 2003, in Onsala, Sweden. Detroit drafted him sixth overall in 2021 after a season with Frölunda HC in the Swedish Hockey League. He has 19 goals, 41 assists in 175 games in the NHL. His entry-level deal expired, and he wants $10 million to $11 million per season on a maximum-term contract.

Detroit’s return in the PuckGM proposal starts with Bystedt, a 6-foot-2 Swedish center taken 27th overall in 2022, who scored 60 points in 65 games for the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda in 2025-26. Cagnoni, a 5-foot-9 defenseman from Burnaby, B.C., went 123rd in 2023 and has one goal and three assists in 18 NHL games.

Graf, 24, is a Lincoln, Mass., native who went undrafted out of Quinnipiac and signed with San Jose as a free agent. He posted 21 goals, 46 points in 81 games last season, then signed a three-year, $12.75 million contract. This season he has recorded three goals and five points in 24 games.

Kesselring, 26, is a 6-foot-5 right shot from Florence, S.C., drafted 164th by the Edmonton Oilers in 2018. San Jose acquired him from Buffalo on June 17 and gave him a three-year, $13.5 million deal. He has 59 points in 214 games across four NHL organizations.

Edvinsson Trade Reshapes Finances for Sharks, Red Wings

The cap figures are the cleanest part of the deal scenario. Graf and Kesselring carry a combined $8.75 million, and moving them would lift San Jose’s under $3 million in cap space past $11 million. Detroit, with more than $25 million available, could absorb both deals. Its own offer was about $8.5 million a year over six years.

The package skips the piece Detroit reportedly values most. Talks center on Michael Misa, the No. 2 pick in 2025, and Detroit wants more than Misa alone.

Detroit would get two NHL players, two prospects and a first-round draft pick, but no headlining marquee name. Kesselring is on track to sit Saturday against the Seattle Kraken. He “sometimes can be a little bit too busy,” coach Ryan Warsofsky said, according to San Jose Hockey Now.

On paper, San Jose gets the better of it. The Sharks add the only top-10 pick in the deal, shed $8.75 million tied to two players struggling this season and keep Misa. Horcoff’s projected “no” matches the reporting that Detroit wants more.

Simon Edvinsson’s Fit on the San Jose Sharks Blue Line

Edvinsson shoots left, so right-shot Jacob Trouba is the natural partner. Trouba currently pairs with Dmitry Orlov, while Darnell Nurse skates with Eric Pohlkamp and Nolan Allan with Sam Dickinson. Edvinsson would slot onto the left side of the top pair or a high-end second pair, with Orlov shifting down.

Would he actually sign in San Jose? Nothing reported ties him to the Sharks specifically. But he turned down offer sheets because Detroit could match them, according to NHL Insight, and at least six clubs are pursuing him.

Price is the obstacle. The gap between $8.5 million and $11 million is wide, and San Jose’s cap room only exists if a deal like this one clears it. Some league sources expect a trade “around the middle of next week,” Pagnotta reported. If none comes by the Dec. 1 signing deadline, Edvinsson is reportedly prepared to play the entire season in Sweden.