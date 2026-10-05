Red Wings Solve Edvinsson, Nikishin, Hellebuyck All in 3-Team Trade Idea

The Detroit Red Wings, Carolina Hurricanes and Winnipeg Jets all have a problem.

Those problems, by name, are Simon Edvinsson, Alexander Nikishin and Connor Hellebuyck.

In an incredibly simple three-team trade proposal by Bleacher Report’s Adam Gretz, those would all get solved in one fell swoop.

The trade proposed by Gretz in his new article on Monday would look like this:

The problems aren’t necessarily created equally, but this trade would be about a solution, and a solution, and a solution.

“I am just going to call this the Tylenol trade because it is an attempt to solve everybody’s headaches,” Gretz writes.

The Red Wings would still have Dylan Larkin hanging over their head, but at least they’d have Edvinsson resolved.

In the process, the Red Wings would get a strong defenseman in his own right in Nikishin.

The Hurricanes, defending Stanley Cup champs, certainly wouldn’t complain in ending up with the gold medalist Hellebuyck in net.

Why This Would Work

There are cases to be made both for this trade working and against it working.

On the for side, it’s mostly about solving all those issues all at once.