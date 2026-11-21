The Detroit Red Wings made their decision on their starting goaltender for Saturday’s matchup against the New York Islanders.

Helene St. James confirmed the news on Friday just after 12 p.m. that John Gibson will get the nod against New York.

Just over one year ago, Gibson put up one of his worst performances of 2025-26 against the Islanders. He made 21 saves on 26 shots, marking his fifth loss in his previous six contests. As an encore, Gibson allowed another five goals on 26 shots on Nov. 28, 2025 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Then, Gibson buckled down, got his act together, and started winning games. He won eight straight games to kick off December. One of those eight wins came in a rematch vs. the Isles. Gibson allowed two goals on 18 shots, but he was putting up stellar performances at that point.

As for Nov. 2026? Detroit is hoping Gibson can reinject momentum into his poor season so far on Saturday night.

John Gibson Has Something To Prove Against Islanders

Gibson’s record is similar to what it was this time last season. He is 4-7-1 heading into Saturday night’s matchup. Gibson has an ugly .862 save percentage, a 3.58 GAA, and a .308 quality starts percentage. This time last season, Gibson’s save percentage clocked in at .870 while he allowed an average of 3.3 goals per game.

In 2025-26, Gibson started turning his luck around when he faced opponents with weaker scoring units. That won’t be easy on Saturday, as the Islanders currently rank 16th in the league with 67 goals scored.

They aren’t the most high-octane team in the NHL. But New York has been a scoring revelation throughout their seven games in Nov. 2026. The Islanders have scored 28 goals this month, good for 4.0 per game.

Meanwhile, they allowed 3.1 per contest in that same span. That may indicate that they have been weaker defensively. But the Red Wings still can’t find the net consistently. Until they do, they will continually put pressure on Gibson.

Still, this is a situation Gibson should crave, given Detroit’s increasing reliance on Daniil Tarasov. Tarasov has played well, so Gibson’s make-it-or-break-it moment could be on the horizon if he doesn’t play a good game on Saturday. As a competitor, he will man the net with more than something to prove.

Red Wings Need Gibson to Reverse His 2026-27 Struggles

One reason Detroit enjoyed success between Dec. 2025 and Feb. 2026 was that Gibson’s play improved. Detroit missed the playoffs in the same uninspiring fashion, but Gibson’s presence in the net gave them a chance.

With Tarasov also on the roster, Gibson could be even stronger in 2026-27 if he changes his fortunes. Detroit won’t need to lean on him like they did last season, when Cam Talbot tanked.

Gibson moving beyond his 2026-27 struggles right now would also take pressure off Detroit’s skaters as they seek to find their own rhythm. Last December, Gibson’s play against the Islanders was a big part of that, not even a month after that 5-0 debacle on Nov. 20.

Perhaps he will emulate that on Saturday night. Coverage for the game starts at 7:00 p.m. EST.