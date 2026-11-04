Red Wings Can’t Trade Dylan Larkin Until List Expands, LeBrun

If Dylan Larkin wants the Detroit Red Wings to trade him soon, he’s going to have to play ball. In particular, he’s going to have to expand his trade list.

According to insider Pierre LeBrun, the Red Wings have done their best with the list Larkin’s camp provided, but it doesn’t appear like it will be enough to move the needle any further.

“It’s a bit of a game of poker…the Red Wings have told Larkin’s camp they feel like they’ve exhausted every option…with these 10 teams; they would like to go deeper in talks with 6-8 other teams outside his list.”

So, if this is really a poker game, it seems that it will be a matter of one side folding. It will either be the Red Wings capitulating and taking a lower offer from some of the teams currently in the mix, or really putting the screws to Dylan Larkin’s camp to give interim GM Shawn Horcoff something to work with.

Perhaps teams like the Montreal Canadiens and the Buffalo Sabres may be able to get their foot in the door. In particular, the Habs have been the hottest team on Larkin’s trail.

However, there is no indication that the list will in fact expand at any time.

Canadiens Could Finally Get Their Chance to Land Dylan Larkin

The Montreal Canadiens have been among the most persistent names connected to Larkin, but there’s one rather significant problem: they’re not on his approved trade list.

That hasn’t stopped the Red Wings from keeping tabs on Montreal. LeBrun previously reported that Detroit has been scouting the Canadiens in person, doing its homework in case Larkin eventually agrees to consider a move there.

And there’s a reason the Habs keep coming up.

Montreal has the young talent and organizational depth to put together an attractive package. The club has also shown a willingness to pursue established NHL players rather than simply waiting for its prospects to develop. LeBrun has previously pointed to the Canadiens’ interest in Matthew Knies and Columbus forward Kirill Marchenko as examples of that approach.

More importantly, Montreal has the flexibility to be patient. The organization has Michael Hage developing internally and doesn’t necessarily need to force a major trade just to improve its center depth.

That could make the Canadiens an appealing option for both sides. Detroit would have a chance to pursue a return built around younger assets, while Montreal could add an established center without completely abandoning its long-term plans.

But none of that matters unless Larkin changes his mind. The Canadiens can make the most compelling offer in the world, and it won’t get them anywhere if they’re not on the list.

A Dark-Horse Team Could Emerge in Negotiations with Red Wings

Here’s where the situation could get even more interesting. If Larkin eventually agrees to expand his list, one of the teams currently operating in the background could suddenly become a serious contender.

LeBrun has indicated that Detroit has spoken with six to eight clubs outside the approved destinations. Montreal, Buffalo, Boston, and Los Angeles have been mentioned among the interested teams, with Boston reportedly showing particularly strong interest.

That creates a potentially uncomfortable situation for the teams already on Larkin’s list. The Red Wings believe there are better offers available elsewhere, and they have little incentive to accept a package that doesn’t meet their expectations.

The other side of the equation is that Detroit isn’t in a hurry to give Larkin away. Horcoff has publicly indicated that the organization is willing to wait as long as necessary to secure a return that benefits the franchise.

That’s an important detail. Larkin is suspended without pay, and the situation is hardly ideal for either side. But Detroit can afford to let the process play out rather than accept a disappointing offer simply to end the distraction.

The longer this drags on, the more opportunity there is for another team to emerge. A club that hasn’t received much attention in the rumor mill could suddenly become a legitimate destination if Larkin opens the door.

For now, the Red Wings are in tough negotiating within a limited market. Until that changes, the Larkin saga may have plenty of life left in it.