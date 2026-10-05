Simon Edvinsson Trade Could Unlock Dylan Larkin Deal

The major storyline hitting the NHL over the weekend was the possibility of a Simon Edvinsson trade. And should such a deal happen, it could unlock Dylan Larkin for the Detroit Red Wings.

At least that’s what insider Elliotte Friedman believes.

In Monday’s edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, the notable insider discussed how trading the RFA defenseman, should it ever occur, could allow the Red Wings to finally move on from Dylan Larkin.

“Maybe there was something we wanted that we couldn’t get with Larkin that we could get with Edvinsson. You could really remake your team.”

In other words, the Red Wings might be able to land the pieces in a Simon Edvinsson trade that they wanted for Dylan Larkin. Namely, that would be a young, top-six center and potentially another depth piece that could play down the middle. That might not have seemed possible in a Larkin deal, but suddenly becomes a possibility by moving Edvinsson.

And if that’s really the case, the Red Wings could suddenly sing a different tune with their former captain, allowing them to get the wheels turning.

Now, whether that actually happens is another story entirely. Friedman was careful to delineate a situation in which a trade doesn’t happen.

Simon Edvinsson Trade Is Not Written in Stone

Friedman was careful to point out that moving on from Edvinsson isn’t necessarily the path forward. He opened his remarks on the matter by stating that he used the term “preferred” to refer to the situation, as the Swedish defenseman hasn’t formally requested a trade or anything of the sort.

But the insider also pointed towards a potential resolution to the stalemate, potentially precluding a Simon Edvinsson trade.

“A lot of this also rides on: Is this Edvinsson being mad now? And eventually, he calms down and he talks and he says, ‘Okay, I was mad fot a bit, but I’m fine and I’ll come back once I get a contract I like.’”

Perhaps that may be the only way a Simon Edvinsson trade doesn’t happen. The challenge, of course, would be for the Red Wings to figure out what sort of deal the blueliner wants.

And if Edvinsson stays put, Dylan Larkin may also end up staying put.

Dylan Larkin Situation Likely Hinges on Edvinsson

Ultimately, it seems that the Dylan Larkin situation also hinges on Edvinsson. There’s really no way out of the Larkin trade request without Detroit capitulating on a lower return.

That’s why, if the Simon Edvinsson trade doesn’t happen, the Red Wings might end up stuck with Larkin. Sure, the Wings would keep their best young defenseman. But the overall impact on the organization may be too much to bear.

All of this conversation depends on just how potentially damaged the relationship is between the Red Wings and Edvinsson. As Friedman noted, it may just be a matter of the 23-year-old taking a step back and refocusing his thoughts.

Maybe that’s just not the case.

It may just be that the Detroit Red Wings don’t get the solution they seek to this situation anytime soon.