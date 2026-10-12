Carolina Hurricanes Social Media Account Takes Shot at Philadelphia Sports After Flyers Game

The Carolina Hurricanes are absolutely rolling right now, as they are winners of five straight NHL games, and sit atop the league standings with 11 points in seven games.

Their most recent victory came against the Philadelphia Flyers, who have had a dreaded start to their 2026-27 campaign (0-5-2).

The Flyers’ recent woes mirror those of other Philadelphia sports teams, who have struggled to pick up wins in October.

After the Hurricanes’ win on Sunday evening, their social media account took a hilarious jab at the city of Philadelphia.

Hurricanes X Account Sends Hilarious Message to City of Philadelphia

Since the start of October, the Carolina Hurricanes have beaten the Philadelphia Flyers twice.

The Hurricanes X account wasted no time in taking a shot at them and the city of Philly in a hilarious social post:

“We’ve won more games in Philly in the last nine days than the Flyers, Eagles, and Phillies combined this month.”

The Philadelphia Eagles have lost their last three games, and the Phillies were bumped from the MLB playoffs in the NL Wild Card by the Atlanta Braves.

Here are some reactions under the post that are quite funny:

@SleeperNHL: “Chill canesmin!”

@CaniacKara: “Be nice. Those fans have suffered enough already.”

@X_Infernos: “Call them the Carolina Enola Gay’s because you just flatted an entire city.”

@WrathOfKoth67: “You can’t hurt us when we’re already dead, bro”

Taking a Quick Look at the Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes are ROLLING right now.

Winners of their last five games, Carolina sits atop the Metro Division.

Their next contest will come on Tuesday against the Washington Capitals.

The Canes have received strong efforts from several of their top forwards like Andre Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho, who are leading the squad with points and goals just about every night.

Albeit it against lower competition, Carolina has been a team that’s known not to play with its food, and they’ve kept that MO to start the 2026-27 season.