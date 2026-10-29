Canadiens on the Fence Regarding Larkin-for-Hage Trade

The talk involving a potential Dylan Larkin trade between the Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings has ramped up in recent weeks.

However, what remains unclear is what the Habs are willing to surrender to make such a deal work. And even if there is a reported offer on the table from Montreal, such an offer likely does not include top prospect Michael Hage.

According to insider Elliotte Friedman, the Canadiens are on the fence about including Hage in any deal, given how high the organization is on the Michigan star and his personal ties to the team.

“They’re probably talking about Hage. He’s at Michigan… So I’m sure that’s the name everybody’s talking about here; I think it’s fair to say that the Red Wings are probably going to ask. I just don’t know what’s going to happen here.”

Friedman pointed to the close, personal ties that Hage has to the Canadiens, stemming from his father’s admiration of the team. And the fact that Hage lost his father recently makes the NCAA star’s desire even greater to follow through on his father’s dream and play for the Habs.

That situation alone would make it hard for Montreal to move Hage, even if there is a massive connection to Michigan at this point.

Kris Draper Continues to Scout Canadiens

The talk about the Canadiens and Red Wings potentially looking at a trade has ramped up as Kris Draper sightings have increased over the last few days.

The Red Wings’ assistant GM has been to three recent Montreal games, further increasing speculation about what targets Detroit might have in mind.

That situation, coupled with what some describe as a “prohibitive” price tag for Dylan Larkin, leaves the Canadiens on the fence. If the price tag for Larkin involves Hage, Montreal might actually think twice about it.

While Hage is nowhere near the NHL at the time of this writing, the Habs have been operating under a long-term vision. And trading Hage would compromise that vision to a certain extent.

Also, Larkin is a good player. He would be a good fit for the organization right now. But there is no guarantee that he would be a good fit down the line.

That’s why the Canadiens may be asking themselves if the Draper sightings mean the Red Wings are willing to look at something else.

There’s No Guarantee of a Trade Anyway

At the end of the day, no matter how much Draper looks at players or the Habs get creative with offers, the final word lies with Dylan Larkin.

It’s basically a fact that the Habs are not on Larkin’s trade list. So, there’s no guarantee that, even if the Wings and Canadiens worked something out, that the 31-year-old would agree to the trade.

So, it’s anyone’s real guess where the situation could lead. The Canadiens seem willing to make something happen, but not at the price tag the Red Wings are looking for.

There is one thing to keep an eye on: The longer Larkin plays, the greater the risk of an injury. And all it would take in one serious injury to derail any possible trade.