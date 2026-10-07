Oilers Reportedly Targeting Mystery Eastern Conference Center

It should be no surprise that the Edmonton Oilers are targeting help up front, specifically, down the middle.

But now, an intriguing report has emerged, purporting that The Oil is targeting a “young, Eastern Conference center.”

According to insider Darren Dreger, the Oilers are the frontrunners to land a center from an Eastern Conference team, a player looking for a fresh start.

“I’m not gonna mention the player’s name because I know it, and I don’t think that would be fair to the process.”

If the comments revealed on The Nielson Show prove correct, there could be a trade looming on the horizon.

Dreger added the following description.

“A young forward, a young center potentially, with plenty of upside, plenty of room to grow, and plenty to prove at the NHL level. I know it’s a conversation the Oilers have had for a number of weeks with a team in the Eastern Conference. I don’t want Oilers fans to get too over the top. We’re talking about a guy who’s still trying to prove his NHL value at this point.”

Check out the conversation here.

The cryptic comments point towards a player who has most likely earned a “bust” label, and is looking to prove he still belongs in the NHL.

Could Marco Kasper Be the Oilers Target?

Dreger’s comments offer plenty of meat to chew on. One name that comes to mind is Detroit Red Wings forward Marco Kasper.

Before proceeding, it’s worth noting that this is just a supposition. As such, there is nothing solid to affirm that indeed Dreger was talking about Kasper.

That said, the 22-year-old was supposed to have a tremendous season for the Red Wings last year. He was on track to earn the second-line center role behind Dylan Larkin. However, a nightmarish start pretty much earned him a bust label.

And if there’s a guy who could use a fresh start with the Oilers, it’s Kasper.

The former eight-overall pick is currently on the shelf, but doesn’t appear to be out for long.

Perhaps the best part of this entire discussion is that, given how low Kasper’s stock has fallen, the Oilers could land the former top prospect for a relatively low price.

There Might Be a New Jersey-Edmonton Deal in the Works

Another name to keep an eye on is New Jersey Devils forward Dawson Mercer. Like Kasper, Mercer has been a bit of a disappointment in New Jersey. The Devils had hoped that Mercer could emerge as a second-line center.

Alas, that has not been the case.

Again, there is nothing to suggest that Mercer is the center in question. But he is the sort of guy who has been involved in trade talk for a quite a while. And he is young enough to where the Oilers could see him as a having plenty of upside.

The only thing that wouldn’t be entirely clear is how Mercer would fit into the Oilers lineup. The most logical fit would be on the third line, though there might be a case to put Mercer on the second line, particularly when the Oilers load up with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the same line.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days. Dreger’s comments seem to point towards a deal happening sooner rather than later.