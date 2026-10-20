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Edmonton Oilers Trade Pitch Lands $70 Million NHL All-Star Forward

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Mike Babcock
Getty
VANCOUVER, CANADA - NOVEMBER 13: Head Coach Mike Babcock of the Detroit Red Wings looks on from the bench during their NHL game against the Vancouver Canucks at General Motors Place on November 13, 2005 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Canucks defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-1. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

The Edmonton Oilers may be ranked second in the Pacific Division, but it doesn’t take much to derail a team.

To combat a potential downward spiral, the Oilers are urged to target a veteran forward from the Metropolitan Division.

What could this swap look like?

Oilers Trade Pitch Would Enter Deal With Flyers

Travis Konecny
GettyOTTAWA, CANADA – OCTOBER 08: Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers protects the puck from Warren Foegele #37 of the Ottawa Senators in the third period at Canadian Tire Centre on October 08, 2026 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)

According to Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report, 29-year-old Travis Konecny of the Philadelphia Flyers would be a promising fit for Edmonton.

But, of course, they’d have to send out a package of their own in return.

Gretz suggests offloading center Matthew Savoie, prospect Tommy Lafrenière and a 2027 first-round pick.

“Konecny would be a big addition at forward and would give them another legitimate top-six winger to help round out the lineup,” Gretz noted.

“The Oilers farm system and young talent are extremely weak, but Savoie has shown flashes of being a good player and could fit into the Flyers’ young core and timeline,” he added. “Lafreniere is an intriguing prospect, but is still probably a ways off. Given the Stanley Cup-or-bust mentality the Oilers should have right now, pretty much every first-round pick should be on the table.”

Travis Konecny
GettyELMONT, NEW YORK – APRIL 03: Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on April 03, 2026 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

At the time of this writing, Konecny has recorded three assists for three points across five games this season.

Last year, he finished with a 27-41-68 performance through 77 games.

This marks his 11th season playing for the Flyers, with whom he’s spent his entire professional career.

Philadelphia selected him as the No. 24 pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL draft.

What Would Losing Savoie Mean for Edmonton?

Matthew Savoie
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 01: Matt Savoie #22 of the Edmonton Oilers skates during the first period Kraken in a preseason game at Climate Pledge Arena on October 01, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Savoie is one of the Oilers’ young guns.

At 22 years old, he is now in the midst of his third NHL season.

His first campaign (2023-24) was spent with the Buffalo Sabres, but in July 2024, he was traded to Edmonton in exchange for Ryan McLeod and Tyler Tullio.

At the time of this writing, he has 18 career goals and 20 assists for 38 points in 87 games.

He may be young, but as mentioned, he clearly has potential; it’s merely a matter of tapping into it and developing it further.

Travis Konecny
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – FEBRUARY 16: Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates his game winning goal as Jonathan Bernier #45 of the Detroit Red Wings reacts at Wells Fargo Center on February 16, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Detroit Red Wings 6-5 in overtime. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

This could be done with the Oilers, but if they happen to get a chance — though the likelihood is slim — to ship him out in exchange for Konency, it would be worth capitalizing on the opportunity.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Edmonton Oilers Trade Pitch Lands $70 Million NHL All-Star Forward

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