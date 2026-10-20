Edmonton Oilers Trade Pitch Lands $70 Million NHL All-Star Forward

The Edmonton Oilers may be ranked second in the Pacific Division, but it doesn’t take much to derail a team.

To combat a potential downward spiral, the Oilers are urged to target a veteran forward from the Metropolitan Division.

What could this swap look like?

Oilers Trade Pitch Would Enter Deal With Flyers

According to Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report, 29-year-old Travis Konecny of the Philadelphia Flyers would be a promising fit for Edmonton.

But, of course, they’d have to send out a package of their own in return.

Gretz suggests offloading center Matthew Savoie, prospect Tommy Lafrenière and a 2027 first-round pick.

“Konecny would be a big addition at forward and would give them another legitimate top-six winger to help round out the lineup,” Gretz noted.

“The Oilers farm system and young talent are extremely weak, but Savoie has shown flashes of being a good player and could fit into the Flyers’ young core and timeline,” he added. “Lafreniere is an intriguing prospect, but is still probably a ways off. Given the Stanley Cup-or-bust mentality the Oilers should have right now, pretty much every first-round pick should be on the table.”

At the time of this writing, Konecny has recorded three assists for three points across five games this season.

Last year, he finished with a 27-41-68 performance through 77 games.

This marks his 11th season playing for the Flyers, with whom he’s spent his entire professional career.

Philadelphia selected him as the No. 24 pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL draft.

What Would Losing Savoie Mean for Edmonton?

Savoie is one of the Oilers’ young guns.

At 22 years old, he is now in the midst of his third NHL season.

His first campaign (2023-24) was spent with the Buffalo Sabres, but in July 2024, he was traded to Edmonton in exchange for Ryan McLeod and Tyler Tullio.

At the time of this writing, he has 18 career goals and 20 assists for 38 points in 87 games.

He may be young, but as mentioned, he clearly has potential; it’s merely a matter of tapping into it and developing it further.

This could be done with the Oilers, but if they happen to get a chance — though the likelihood is slim — to ship him out in exchange for Konency, it would be worth capitalizing on the opportunity.