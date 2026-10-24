Former Wild Third Round Pick Lands With Western Conference Rival

Much of the banter that currently surrounds the Minnesota Wild is about the future of defenseman Quinn Hughes, who was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks in a blockbuster deal last December, and is playing in the final year of his current contract without an extension.

However, the Wild have also been active on waivers, placing defenseman Daemon Hunt up for grabs. And per the latest reports, he’s been claimed by a key Western Conference Rival of the club.

Former Minnesota Wild Third Round Draft Pick Daemon Hunt Claimed Off Waivers By The Predators

The Wild placed defenseman Daemon Hunt, whom they selected in the third round (65th overall pick) of the 2020 NHL Draft, on waivers, meaning he had 24 hours to clear or otherwise be sent to the American Hockey League affiliate Iowa Wild.

However, the Nashville Predators have claimed him, according to Wild Insider Michael Russo.

Meanwhile, Wild fans didn’t appear overly pleased when Hunt was placed on waivers.

“I thought he’d played better than a couple other defensemen,” responded one fan to the news.

Another fan said, “Yikes! He was better last season but with their injuries and how Bogo has played, this move is a head scratcher!”

This fan wrote, “We don’t deserve this guy at this point. Somebody will respect the dude.”

“Why?? He was solid. If Bogo wasn’t a “locker room guy”, it would’ve been him. Easily our worst dman,” this fan lamented.

The Wild Selected Daemon Hunt In The 2020 NHL Draft

Hunt developed in the WHL before joining the WHL’s Moose Jaw Warriors, who took him 15th overall in the 2017 Bantam Draft. He became the Warriors’ captain and finished his junior career with 94 points in 163 games.

The Wild later drafted Hunt 65th overall in 2020 and signed him in 2021. After moving to the Iowa Wild he made his NHL debut with Minnesota in 2023, appearing in two games.

Minnesota traded Hunt and four draft picks to Columbus for David Jiříček in November 2024. He finished the season with AHL’s Cleveland Monsters before the Blue Jackets placed him on waivers in October 2025, when Minnesota reclaimed him.

So far in his NHL career, he’s appeared in 56 games, registering seven assists.