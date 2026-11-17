The Detroit Red Wings might not be willing to trade Dylan Larkin to the Minnesota Wild, but that doesn’t mean the Wild can’t still acquire the forward this season. The answer seems to be staring them in the face, even as Detroit refuses to send the forward where he wants to go.

The solution is to let Detroit trade him elsewhere and be the third team in a deal that doesn’t let Detroit in on the second trade.

Red Wings Refusing to Trade Larkin to the Wild

Frank Seravalli reported, “I believe that from the ownership level on down, the Detroit Red Wings have made a determination that they are not going to make a trade with the Minnesota Wild, that they don’t want to give Dylan Larkin what he wants.” He added while speaking on Monday on “Oilers NOW” with Bob Stauffer, “And that seems like a really interesting way to go about business. But that’s the belief that I have at this moment in time.”

Michael Russo of The Athletic believes Seravalli is exactly right. He noted:

“The unwritten part is out loud now and I just think they are punishing Dylan Larkin. There’s a lot of hurt feelings there. In their mind, he quit on the team… I think they know Dylan wants to play for the Wild and they’re not going to trade him here no matter what [the offer is]… I think Frank Seravalli is dead right with that.”

If true, that means the Wild need to get creative.

What Options Do the Wild Have?

The secret is GM Bill Guerin working behind the scenes as the Red Wings work out a trade with another team. If Larkin has to approve that deal first, so be it. While the Wild can’t speak to Larkin directly, they already know he wants to wind up in Minnesota. It would simply take Guerin speaking with that other team to work out a side deal.

If that team works out a trade for Larkin (with Larkin aware that he’ll be moved to the Wild after the first deal is completed) then he’d be open to waiving or expanding his list beyond the 10 teams on their now.

Alternatively, if Guerin works out something with one of the nine other teams on Larkin’s list, he could offer a similar package as he’s offered Detroit to get Larkin.

Put another way, if Larkin was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a package Detroit can live with, the Penguins could then trade Larkin to the Wild for Danila Yurov and the first-rounders Detroit is passing up.

Detroit doesn’t have to know the Penguins are working out a second deal. All the while, Shawn Horcoff saves face by being able to say he didn’t trade Larkin to the Wild.

Depending on how all of this goes, it’s the kind of trade scenario that could work against Detroit. They get a lesser return by dealing with a team that isn’t offering as much, but Larkin ultimately winds up with the team he wanted in the first place.