Minnesota Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt continued his perfect November when he helped backstop the team to a big win on Tuesday night.

The Wild smashed the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night with an explosive 7-3 victory. Matt Boldy led the way with two goals and an assist for the Wild, while Wallstedt stopped 25 shots on goal to win yet another game for the Wild, who look like they are the real deal.

Jesper Wallstedt Having an Incredible Month of Hockey

With the win, Wallstedt improved to 7-0-0 in the Wild net in November, while also improving to 6-0-1 at home this season.

“Making 25 saves tonight vs. Nashville, Jesper Wallstedt moved to 6-0-1 at home this season and 7-0-0 in the month of November. Overall, he is now 15-2-3 with a 1.99 GAA and a .924 SV% in 20 starts this season. He currently leads the NHL in games played, saves (488), and wins while ranking third in SV% and fourth in GAA (min. 7 GP).”

Jesper Wallstedt Could Get Vezina Trophy Consideration

It’s still very early in the season, but right now, Wallstedt would likely be one of the finalists for the Vezina Trophy as the league’s best goalie, given how strong his numbers are this season.

He has been absolutely lights-out for the Wild, who continue to win games and show that they are among the best teams in the league and one that could very well capture the first Stanley Cup in franchise history, as they are a well-oiled machine that seems to play well in every facet of the game.

With Wallstedt playing so well in goal for Minnesota, there is no reason to think that this team can’t go all the way.

However, it should be noted that veteran Filip Gustavsson is expected to rejoin the Wild next week, which could cut into Wallstedt’s playing time. Still, that might not be the worst thing, as Wallstedt could likely use some extra rest during the regular season as the team looks to keep him fresh for the playoffs, given that their ultimate goal is winning the Stanley Cup this season, something that looks very possible for the Wild.