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Minnesota Wild Forward Sends Blunt Message After Flames Loss

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Minnesota Wild v Nashville Predators
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NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 01: Blake Coleman #20 of the Minnesota Wild and Matthew Wood #71 of the Nashville Predators battle for the puck during the second period of Opening Night at Bridgestone Arena on October 01, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Wild walked out of Calgary without a win on Thursday night. That makes two consecutive losses to kick off their five-game road trip.

The Wild now drop to 6-3-2 on the season, technically much better than their start last year. There is some comfort in that, as the team was pretty horrible to begin 2025, but still became one of the league’s best down the stretch.

Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov unfortunately saw his seven-game point streak get snapped. If it’s any consolation, he still leads the entire league in goals with 11.

After the rough regulation loss to Calgary, one of the worst teams in the league, a veteran forward wasn’t afraid to speak up.

Minnesota Wild Forward Blake Coleman Slams Special Teams, Takes Accountability

Vegas Golden Knights v Minnesota Wild
GettyST PAUL, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 12: Blake Coleman #20 of the Minnesota Wild skates with the puck against Jack Eichel #9 of the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period at Grand Casino Arena on October 12, 2026 in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Brad Rempel/Getty Images)

“That’s two games in a row we lost the special teams battle, and it cost us,” said Coleman. “You’ve got guys sitting on the bench that need to be on the ice. Three penalties in a row in the first period is not the recipe, and I’m certainly part of that. I’ll clean it up. I know we all will, and we’ll go from there.”

Oli Maata, returning after three games off due to an upper-body injury, also chimed in. “If you give up two goals and you’re trying to chase the whole game, it’s tough playing that way. Kudos to them for defending hard, but also I think we got our chances again and that just showed the way we’ve got to play the full 60.”

Next up for the Wild, they travel to Seattle to play the Kraken on Saturday night. It will be the first of a back-to-back for Minnesota, as they will also travel to Vancouver for a date with the Canucks on Sunday night.

Minnesota Could Finalize a Trade for Dylan Larkin Very Soon

Detroit Red Wings v Seattle Kraken
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 20: Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Seattle Kraken during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena on October 20, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

In a recent appearance on KFAN, Minnesota Wild writer Michael Russo of The Athletic dropped some exciting news regarding Larkin’s eventual move.

“I think it’s going to happen soon,” said Russo. “I am under the impression from multiple sources that there was a conference call with the Red Wings the other day. I think there’s a lot of rumors out there that it’s getting close. It’s ugly right now in Detroit. They’re not playing well. He’s not playing well. I think they’d like to make a move at some point.”

Michael Russo isn’t the first to hint at a Larkin trade happening soon. ESPN’s John Buccigross also said last Friday that a trade would be coming in the next “7-10 days.” With today being Wednesday, that range is now roughly 2-5 days if he’s correct.

Could it be to the Minnesota Wild? Absolutely. Detroit Red Wings executives have been spotted at some recent Wild games, which sure makes it look like they’re getting a closer look at some of their potential trade compensation. A name they’re likely keeping a close eye on is center Danila Yurov.

Brevan Bane Brevan Bane is a sports scribe covering the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Wild, and Cincinnati Bengals. Brevan began his writing career by making a platform on Twitter and leveraging his presence into writing and content creation opportunities for outlets like PurplePTSD, Vikings Territory, The Noise, Hockey Wilderness, and the The Skolcial Network YouTube channel. You can follow him on X @brevmanbane. More about Brevan Bane

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Minnesota Wild Forward Sends Blunt Message After Flames Loss

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