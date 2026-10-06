Wild Get Scary New Details on Brock Faber Injury

The Minnesota Wild have done almost everything right to begin the season, even without Brock Faber.

They are 2-0 after beating the Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins, and they have managed to overcome the absence of Brock Faber, who remains out indefinitely after undergoing surgery for a fractured skull.

But the latest update from Michael Russo suggests the Wild may need to prepare for Faber being away from the lineup for a long time.

And there is a very good reason why.

Russo made it clear that Faber’s injury is far more complicated than simply waiting for a broken bone to heal.

“So, this isn’t just a cracked bone. There was a lot of stuff that was very scary behind the scenes that they haven’t disclosed, and that I don’t feel comfortable disclosing unless it’s on the record. But there was a lot of scary stuff.”

That should tell the Wild everything they need to know about their approach to the situation.

There Is No Timeline for Brock Faber, and That Is All the Wild Need to Know

There is no timeline for Faber’s return.

The Wild have made that clear, and Russo’s comments only reinforce why trying to predict one would be pointless. Minnesota’s doctors will determine when Faber is ready, and the team has no reason to put pressure on him to meet an arbitrary target.

This is not an ankle injury or a pulled muscle where everyone can start counting down the days.

Russo explained that Faber must eventually progress through a return-to-play process that goes beyond simply allowing the fractured skull to heal. The defenseman has to reach the point where he can safely begin light exercise before that process can even properly begin.

So the Wild need to plan accordingly.

If Faber returns sooner than expected, great. But Minnesota cannot build its roster strategy around that possibility. The team needs to operate as though this could be a prolonged absence and let Faber’s recovery dictate everything else.

That is simply the reality of a potentially career-threatening situation.

Minnesota Is 2-0, But They Will Need Faber Eventually

The encouraging part is that Minnesota has shown it can survive without Faber.

Quinn Hughes has been paired with Jared Spurgeon, and that combination has worked extremely well through the first two games. The Wild have also received strong goaltending from Jesper Wallstedt and have allowed only four goals across their two victories.

That is a tremendous start under difficult circumstances.

But the Wild should not confuse surviving without Faber with being better without him.

Faber averaged 24:41 per game last season, second on the team only to Hughes, while also leading Minnesota’s defensemen in shorthanded ice time. He is not a player the Wild can simply replace with one defenseman.

Eventually, Minnesota will need its star defenseman back if it wants to make a serious run in the Western Conference.

The 2-0 start gives the Wild some breathing room. It also gives the rest of the defense confidence that it can handle the additional responsibility.

But this team was built around having Hughes and Faber anchor the blue line.

For now, the Wild need to keep winning with the players available and give Faber all the time he needs.

There is no reason to rush him.

And considering what Russo revealed, Minnesota should be preparing for the possibility that waiting may take considerably longer than anyone initially hoped.