The Minnesota Wild are an absolute wagon.

Currently, Minnesota is on pace for 131 points. That would, by far, represent their best season in franchise history.

Much of that has to do with the prowess of Quinn Hughes.

The former Vancouver Canucks defenceman has continued to excel as one of the best defencemen in the league, posting seven goals and 32 points in 23 games this season.

Minnesota’s success has clouded the fact that the player who changed their fortunes of their franchise may soon be on his way out. And, a report from one of the team’s most trusted insiders cast further doubt that Hughes will remain with the Wild beyond this season.

Russo Suggests Hughes’ Wild Departure Could Be Inevitable

Michael Russo of The Athletic recently discussed Hughes’ future on the Worst Seats in the House podcast, and his comments weren’t encouraging for Minnesota fans.

Russo revealed that he had recently spoken with Hughes in Montreal and believes the situation is becoming increasingly difficult for the Wild.

“I sat with him the other day and asked him in Montreal. But it’s his life. And I think right now the writing is seemingly on the wall,” Russo said.

The insider also suggested that general manager Bill Guerin is beginning to worry about the possibility of losing his franchise defenceman.

“He’s starting to fret,” Russo said, describing Minnesota’s growing discussions about Hughes potentially becoming a rental.

“I think they see where this is going, because otherwise, it makes no sense that he hasn’t signed yet.”

Russo added that the Wild are seemingly perplexed that negotiations have reached this point and are beginning to feel that Hughes leaving could be inevitable.

That’s certainly not what Guerin was hoping for when he traded Marco Rossi, Zeev Buium, Liam Ohgren, and a 2026 first-round pick (which the Vancouver Canucks used to select Adam Novotny) last December.

But, there’s no chance Guerin trades Hughes to recoup some assets, right?

Not according to Russo, who suggested that Guerin would keep him beyond the deadline without an extension.

Of course, whether he remains with the Wild this season or not, the New Jersey Devils are looming as a potential destination.

Are Wild and Devils on a Collision Course?

Talk about juicy storylines.

Imagine this. Minnesota keeps Hughes past the deadline. Then, the Wild and Devils parlay their regular-season success into Stanley Cup Final berths.

It would be the Hughes Bowl that Jim and Ellen Hughes likely dreamed of.

Right now, the Devils and Wild are both top-five teams in the NHL, with both sitting second in their respective conferences.

Minnesota sits second in goals against per game (2.22) and seventh in goals per game (3.61). They’re also above average on both the power play and penalty kill.

The Devils have gotten an extra boost since acquiring Connor Hellebuyck from the Winnipeg Jets. Goal scoring hasn’t been an issue either, as their 3.9 goals per game ranks fifth in the league.

Brothers facing off in the Stanley Cup Final hasn’t happened in a while. The last time that happened was back in 2003, when Devils defenceman Scott Niedermeyer played against his brother, Rob Niedermeyer, as New Jersey defeated the Anaheim Mighty Ducks for the Cup.