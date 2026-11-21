The Montreal Canadiens may have a difficult decision waiting for them in goal, and Jacob Fowler‘s emergence is making it increasingly difficult to avoid.

Fowler has given the organization a glimpse of what its future could look like between the pipes. The 21-year-old was outstanding after getting his opportunity, putting together a 7-1-0 start with a 1.84 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage. He was even named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for October.

That is an encouraging development for Montreal, but it also creates a problem. The Canadiens already had Samuel Montembeault and Jakub Dobes on the roster, thus making Fowler the odd man out at the beginning of the season.

But it was Montembeault who ended up taking a back seat when an early-season injury gave Fowler the chance to run away with the crease.

And now, it looks like Montembeault, who’s set to become a UFA at the end of the season, the most evident trade target.

Pierre LeBrun recently suggested that Utah should consider taking a chance on Montembeault, arguing Montreal could move the veteran cheaply to give him a fresh start. It is an interesting possibility, but it may not be the only decision Kent Hughes needs to consider.

Montembeault looks like the easiest answer. Dobes, however, could present a much more complicated question.

Samuel Montembeault Looks Like the Obvious Trade Candidate

There are several reasons why Montembeault makes sense as the odd man out at this juncture.

For starters, he is approaching UFA status and carries a $3.15 million cap hit for the remainder of the season. Those two factors could actually make him an attractive alternative for teams seeking goaltending depth.

He also struggled last season, posting an .872 save percentage and a 3.43 goals-against average in 23 appearances. The dip raised plenty of concerns about his standing with the Canadiens moving forward. Montembeault had posted a save percentage of at least .901 in each of the three seasons before that.

That’s why there is so much uncertainty surrounding the 29-year-old’s path down the line.

From Montreal’s perspective, though, the logic is pretty straightforward. Fowler has emerged as the guy in the crease, and Dobes remains very much a core piece for the organization.

Montembeault is the veteran whose contract situation makes him the most obvious candidate to move.

There is also a practical consideration. Carrying three goaltenders limits the flexibility of the roster, and Montembeault’s pending unrestricted free agency makes it difficult to justify keeping him if the Canadiens do not see a long-term role for him.

Moving him could give the veteran a fresh start while allowing Montreal to clear some much-needed cap space and a valuable roster spot.

Could Trading Jakub Dobes Bring Back Something Canadiens Need?

This is where the Canadiens face an interesting decision. Could trading Jakub Dobes actually solve a bigger pain point for the organization?

Dobes is not simply trying to hang on to a roster spot. He emerged as Montreal’s starter last season and played a major role in the Canadiens’ run to the Eastern Conference Final. He started all 19 playoff games, recorded a .908 save percentage and helped the team win two Game 7s on the road.

However, Fowler’s emergence changes the equation. If Montreal believes the rookie can become its long-term starter, it needs to determine whether keeping Dobes as the other option is the best use of its resources.

Dobes signed a three-year, $16.05 million contract in July, carrying an annual average value of $5.35 million beginning this season. While Dobes’ early-season struggles could be naught more than a blip on the radar, his cap hit could make patience a luxury.

There is also a potential opportunity to address another roster need.

Montreal has been looking for more consistency and depth among its forwards, particularly in the middle six. If the Canadiens believe Fowler is ready to take on a larger role and want to give him a clearer path to becoming their starter, Dobes could potentially bring back a middle-six winger or center in a trade.

That would be a much bigger decision than moving Montembeault. Dobes has already demonstrated that he can perform under pressure, and Montreal would be giving up a goaltender who could still become a reliable starter for years.

Ultimately, the Canadiens don’t have to make that decision immediately. They can continue evaluating their options and see how Fowler handles a larger workload before considering a move involving Dobes.

Fowler’s emergence has given the Canadiens an opportunity to rethink their goaltending situation. The question is whether they simply move the veteran approaching free agency or consider using another valuable asset to address a weakness elsewhere in the lineup.