Former Montreal Canadiens forward Daniel Carr is facing a criminal investigation in Switzerland following a violent on-ice altercation that left an opposing player sidelined with a concussion.

Swiss authorities announced Friday, November 20, that Carr is being investigated on suspicion of attempted serious bodily injury stemming from an October incident.

Former Canadiens Forward Daniel Carr Under Criminal Investigation

According to a November 20 statement from Bern’s cantonal police, prosecutors opened criminal proceedings against Carr on October 23 following an altercation during a Swiss National League game between HC Ajoie and EHC Biel-Bienne.

The incident occurred October 16 at Tissot Arena in Biel, Switzerland.

During the third period, Carr became involved in a fight with Biel captain and ex-Edmonton Oilers forward, Gaëtan Haas. Authorities say the 35-year-old Canadian punched Haas in the head while the opposing player was already on the ice.

The incident was captured on television and subsequently circulated in media reports, prompting prosecutors to open an investigation.

Bern police confirmed that investigators have already questioned Carr and Haas, collected evidence, and scheduled additional interviews.

Once the investigation is complete, prosecutors will determine whether further legal action is warranted.

Swiss authorities emphasized that actions occurring during sporting events can carry criminal consequences when certain boundaries are crossed.

Carr has not been convicted of a crime, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Carr Suspended Seven Games as Haas Remains Sidelined

Carr has already faced disciplinary consequences for the incident.

According to Swiss outlet Radio Central, the former NHL forward received a seven-game suspension and a fine of 9,040 Swiss francs, approximately $11,000 USD.

The suspension was initially set at five games before being increased following an appeal by Biel.

Carr has since completed his suspension, returning to HC Ajoie’s lineup Wednesday against EV Zug.

However, Haas has yet to return to action.

The 34-year-old former Edmonton Oilers forward suffered a concussion during the altercation and has remained sidelined since October 16.

Carr, meanwhile, is familiar to North American hockey fans from his time in the NHL.

The undrafted forward began his NHL career with the Montreal Canadiens, later playing for the Vegas Golden Knights and Nashville Predators before continuing his professional career in Europe.

Although Carr has already served his punishment under Swiss hockey’s disciplinary system, the criminal investigation represents a separate matter with potentially more serious consequences.

For now, prosecutors have not announced a final decision on the case, and Carr’s legal future remains uncertain.

Carr was originally signed as an undrafted college free agent by the Montreal Canadiens back in 2014. He spent a full season in the AHL before earning his first recall during the 2015-16 season.

The Sherwood Park, Alberta native played 94 games for the Habs across three seasons, registering 14 goals and 34 points. His most productive season came in 2017-18, when he had six goals and 16 points in 38 games.

Carr also had stops with the Nashville Predators, Vegas Golden Knights, and Washington Capitals as well. He’s spent most of the last five years in the Swiss League. However, last season, he came back to North America and spent the season in the AHL with Nashville’s affiliate.