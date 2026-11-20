The Montreal Canadiens have been named as a potential destination for one of the NHL’s biggest stars.

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby could become a trade target for Montreal if his longtime team decides to make major roster changes.

NHL columnist Bruce Garrioch of the Toronto Sun identified the Canadiens and Colorado Avalanche as possible suitors for Crosby in a November 19 report.

The speculation follows comments from Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas, who acknowledged Pittsburgh could begin moving veterans to build for the future.

Crosby has spent his entire 22-season NHL career with the Penguins. However, Pittsburgh’s struggles have brought up thoughts about whether the 39-year-old will finish his career elsewhere.

Canadiens Identified as Potential Sidney Crosby Trade Suitor

Garrioch pointed to Montreal and Colorado as potential landing spots if Crosby becomes available.

The Canadiens have a personal connection to the Penguins captain. Crosby grew up rooting for Montreal, a franchise that has long been mentioned as a possible landing spot for the Nova Scotia native.

Colorado presents a different draw. Crosby has a close friendship with Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon, who also grew up in Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia.

Neither team has been confirmed to be pursuing Crosby.

But the prospect comes as Pittsburgh have tricky decisions ahead.

The Penguins went into Thursday’s game against the St. Louis Blues with a 7-11-2 record. Dubas acknowledged Wednesday that the team’s direction could change if its struggles continue.

“If we carry on this way, I think the type of transactions you’ll see from us will be very future-oriented,” Dubas said, according to NHL.com.

Dubas added that Pittsburgh would prioritize younger players rather than sacrifice future assets to chase a playoff spot, an approach that could leave veterans on the outside looking in.

Sidney Crosby’s Agent Addresses Trade Speculation

Despite the growing speculation, Crosby hasn’t indicated that he wants to leave Pittsburgh.

His agent, Pat Brisson, mentioned the situation Thursday in comments shared by NHL insider Pierre LeBrun.

“Sidney has been in Pittsburgh for over 20 years and he isn’t in any rush to make a decision,” Brisson said, per Daily Faceoff.

Brisson added that Dubas would make decisions based on the organization’s needs while Crosby considers his future.

Crosby is playing the final season of a two-year, $17.4 million contract. He can become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion had 13 points through Pittsburgh’s first 20 games, well below his usual pace.

As for Montreal, Crosby would bring championship experience to a young roster led by captain Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky. He could also bolster the Canadiens’ depth at center.

In the end, Pittsburgh has made no commitment to trading its captain, although the door seems wide open.