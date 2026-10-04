Canadiens Trade Pitch Finally Unloads Kirby Dach, Lands $69 Million Center

A new trade pitch to the Montreal Canadiens would let them finally unload Kirby Dach and bring in veteran center Dylan Larkin from the Detroit Red Wings as their second-line center.

The trade pitch created by a user using the Puck GM tool on PuckPedia also brings in the disgruntled Simon Edvinsson to the Canadiens.

The proposed trade would send Dach, Samuel Montembeault’s $3.2 million contract, Kaiden Guhle and his four remaining years at $5.5 million, along with a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 first-round selection to the Red Wings. Montreal would receive a 2028 third-round draft pick, along with Edvinsson and Larkin.

Money-wise, the Canadiens shed $3.6 million in cap space.

Montreal Canadiens Can Take Advantage Of An Unfortunate Situation With the Detroit Red Wings

As if things weren’t bad enough in Detroit with Larkin’s situation, now there is word that Edvinsson wants out too.

Speaking during Saturday Headlines, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed what could end up being a worst-case scenario for the Red Wings.

“The team and the agents are not talking,” Friedman said when discussing the Edvinsson-Red Wings situation. “There is word today around the league that unsigned Detroit defenseman Simon Edvinsson prefers a trade from the Red Wings.”

“He went to camp with no contract. On the eve of the season, he went back to Sweden, where he’s skating now. I understand the Red Wings have made it clear to other teams that their priority is still to sign him.”

This isn’t surprising, considering how this offseason has gone for the Red Wings.

However, the Canadiens can help by taking on these two players, which would instantly make their team better.

Dylan Larkin, a $69 Million Second-Line Center

Considering that the Canadiens already have Nick Suzuki, they don’t need an upgrade on their top line. However, their second-line center position could have a few different suitors.

Olivier Kapanen has been manning that position so far this season. However, if the Canadiens are to be a Stanley Cup contender this season, it is not with Kapanen in the 2C spot.

Larkin could be the perfect 2C for the Habs. He could move up to 1C if Suzuki were ever injured and the team would not suffer any offense or defense in that situation.

Larkin has four more years left of his eight-year, $69.6 million contract. The 30-year-old finished last year with 34 goals and 33 assists, averaged over 20 minutes a game, and posted a 52.9 faceoff percentage.

Why Get Rid of Kirby Dach, Kaiden Guhle, and Samuel Montembeault?

When it comes to Dach, Guhle, and Montembeault, a few reasons for the trades are easier to discern than others.

For starters, Dach and Guhle have gone through long injury layoffs early in their careers. That kind of unpredictability becomes a risk the Canadiens likely wouldn’t want to take.

This trade pitch gives them that choice.

Jakub Dobes’ emergence suddenly makes Montembeault an appealing trade target for teams seeking a goalie. With teams perpetually in need of goaltending help, the Canadiens could get more value by trading him instead of having him ride the pine behind Dobes.

One way or another, the Habs could help out the Red Wings, and in turn, themselves, by making a deal like this one happen.