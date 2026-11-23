The Montreal Canadiens caught their big fish, having acquired Dylan Larkin from the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. This blockbuster trade finally puts the Larkin Red Wings saga to an end as both sides can now move on. Montreal also received a 2028 second round draft pick and 2027 third round pick in the deal. Detroit landed a truckload of a haul with Kirby Dach, Michael Hage, Samuel Montembeault, a conditional 2027 first rounder, 2027 second rounder, 2028 fourth rounder and conditional 2029 first rounder heading their way. Both teams get what they want; Montreal gets their coveted second-line center and Detroit receives the high value return package they were looking for. Larkin will make his debut with Montreal tonight; he shared his first comments after arriving with his new team.

Larkin Excited to Play in Montreal

Larkin discussed the trade with Montreal reporters today. He detailed what made Montreal an attractive destination for him: “That’s my answer, this team. Unbelievable group, and a group that is building towards something special. Being able to work with Martin St. Louis; I have a lot of respect for him as a player and what he is doing as a coach. What he is building is pretty cool, so I’m excited to be a part of this team. That’s my why.”

Montreal was somewhat of a surprise outcome to this Larkin situation, considering they did not feature on Larkin’s original list of preferred trade destinations. The Canadiens did not make his expanded trade list of teams either. However, Larkin had since warmed up to the idea of playing in the French province. The Canadiens had been in on Larkin from the start; the fanbase had welcomed him with open arms when he last played against them on October 10th with Detroit. Montreal were eventually able to convince him to approve the move; Larkin specifically namedropped coach St. Louis as a major reason why the Canadiens became an attractive team for him in his introductory presser.

Larkin Trade Signals Montreal is Going All In

This Larkin trade signals that Montreal has transitioned to going all in towards their Stanley Cup aspirations. This team tasted that playoff glory last season, having made the eastern conference finals. This Larkin move shows the front office has faith in this club’s chances of clearing that last hurdle to get to the finals. General manager Kent Hughes was willing to give up a plethora of future’s assets, including the team’s top prospect in Hage, in order to make this trade happen.

Larkin plugs the squad’s biggest hole, which was a 2C that could play with Ivan Demidov. The Canadiens first line of Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield has accounted for the majority of this team’s offensive firepower. Adding Larkin to the fold adds another major weapon for the opposition to worry about. Larkin also provides a strong all around game as a player that can perform in both ends and all special teams.

Canadiens fans will get a chance to see Larkin play at the Bell Centre later today as his team faces off against the Los Angeles Kings for his first home game in Montreal.