Things aren’t going well for Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins in the early goings of this season, as their most recent setback against the Nashville Predators on Saturday evening dropped their record to 7-13-2 through their first 22 contests.

For a club that was hoping to build off their surprise playoff appearance earlier this spring, it hasn’t gone according to plan.

Naturally, the Penguins’ slow start is going to bring up more questions about the futures of several players on their roster; not the least among them is Crosby, who is playing in the final year of his current deal.

And once again, he’s being linked to his boyhood club – the Montreal Canadiens.

Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Once Again Linked To The Montreal Canadiens

As the losses mount for Crosby and the Penguins, rumors will continue to build about the futures of players like Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell, and Erik Karlsson with the club.

But of course, Crosby will be at the forefront of those rumors, considering his contract status. And just as he was before signing a two-year extension, he’s being linked to the Canadiens, the club that he grew up rooting for as a youth.

According to NHL Insider Bruce Garrioch of The Ottawa Sun, the Canadiens are a potential landing spot for Crosby if he were to be moved by Penguins GM Kyle Dubas.

“Crosby is the most intriguing to watch. He will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1 and it will be up to him if he wants to be traded to a contender before the deadline. The Colorado Avalanche and Montreal Canadiens would be among the potential landing spots.

It would be a strange sight to see Crosby wear the jersey of another NHL team, but the writing is on the wall with his current team, which won’t realistically be competing for the Stanley Cup any time soon.

Sidney Crosby Wants To Focus On Playing

Shortly before the season began, Crosby indicated that he wants to focus on playing this season, and that he’s not feeling any pressure to sign a new deal.

“I’m comfortable with them having the conversations,” Crosby said on Sept. 15. “I just want to focus on playing and they’ll handle that.”

“I mean, I can’t predict how I’m going to feel in January, so I’m not going to try,” Crosby said on Sept. 25. “I feel pretty good. It’s a long season, so I just need to make sure that I take care of myself the best I can. But yeah, I don’t typically think too far ahead. I’m not going to try to do that now.”