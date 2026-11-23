The Montreal Canadiens have now acquired 30-year-old Dylan Larkin from the Detroit Red Wings.

After a long standoff with the Red Wings, he is heading to Montreal in exchange for a significant haul: Kirby Dach, Samuel Montembeault, the rights to forward Michael Hage, a first-round pick in 2027, a second-round pick in 2027, a fourth-round pick in 2028 and a first-round pick in 2029.

Following the announcement, social media erupted.

NHL World Reacts To Canadiens Acquiring Dylan Larkin

Here’s how fans and analysts are reacting on X, formerly Twitter:

@RussoHockey: “There ya go. Wild source said the other day Habs would get him by end of week. Larkin couldn’t sit out forever.”

@emilymkaplan: “Early consensus around the league is that Detroit got a fantastic return. The Canadiens was amongst the most aggressive teams pursuing Dylan Larkin outside Minnesota. Montreal wasn’t initially his preferred destination but sounds like Larkin warmed to the idea, especially as he grew tired waiting for a trade.”

@JoshYohe_PGH: “If that’s the going rate for Dylan Larkin, then Kyle Dubas should sell half of his team.”

@m_bultman: “Red wings have traded Dylan Larkin, and they’re getting a haul. The headliner is University of Michigan star forward Michael Hage, but they also add to their NHL lineup with Kirby Dach, and two conditional first-round picks.”

@dantencer: “Sort of relieved that Larkin ends up out east. What a time to be a Habs fan. It’s a lot, but the meat of it is blue chip futures – and you’re really, really good now. And just added Dylan Larkin.”

@DMaetzMedia: “Detroit finally gets it done! Dylan Larkin(and picks)to the Habs. Detroit gets Kirby Dach, Sam Montembeault, Michael Hage and 1st round picks in ‘27 and ‘29(plus three other picks). Who’s next??”

Snapshot of the Canadiens Right Now

At the time of this writing, Montreal is third in the Atlantic Division at 14-6-4 overall.

They trail the Ottawa Senators (15-6-3) and Tampa Bay Lightning (15-6-2) in first and second, respectively.

The Canadiens are currently coming off a tight 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Up next for Montreal is a meeting with the Los Angeles Kings on Monday, Nov. 23, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The clash is being held at Centre Bell — a home game for the Canadiens.