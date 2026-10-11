Canadiens’ Jacob Fowler Makes 1st-Ever Habs History

Jacob Fowler is a member of one of the most storied franchises in the history of the NHL.

The 21-year old plays goalie for the Montreal Canadiens, and yet he managed to make history never done before by the Habs.

The achievement came Saturday for Fowler, who was appropriately all smiles after the game.

Jacob Fowler Stats Set Record

Fowler and the Canadiens were 1-0 winners on Saturday night over the Detroit Red Wings.

The victory came in a shootout.

That means that Fowler didn’t give up a goal in regulation.

It means Fowler didn’t give up a goal in overtime.

And while this wouldn’t have to be the case, Fowler didn’t give up a goal in the shootout, either.

He saved all 30 shots against him when combining regulation and overtime, but then the shootout left things in the balance. Either team could’ve won at that point.

Fowler denied Lucas Raymond, and then Alex DeBrincat, and Viktor Arvidsson, and Dylan Larkin, and Axel Sandlin-Pellikka, and finally Nate Danielson to win the game.

It took the Canadiens until their sixth shooter to score with Zachary Bolduc, but because Fowler stood firm, the Habs were still able to win.

A Canadiens goalie had never pitched a shutout in all three layers of a game in the history of the franchise.

jacob fowler is the first goalie in the history of the canadiens to manage a shutout in regulation, OT, and the shootout in a single game. he’s 21 and just set a record in a 116-year-old franchise :’) https://t.co/vzDcot9oNW — sam dickinson’s beauty pill dealer (@mintymack) October 11, 2026

A Key Detail

Fans will point out that shootouts have only existed for a couple of decades. That’s true, so this doesn’t actually go back all the way for the history of the franchise.

Still, it could’ve happened over the past 20 years or so, and it hadn’t. It was the youngster Fowler who did it for the first time.

And when you think about the current overtime format, when skaters are removed to create more space — it’s even more impressive. OT is designed these days to stop games from getting to shootouts. The league wants goals to be scored in overtime.

On Saturday night, though, neither the Red Wings nor the Canadiens wanted to score. The goalies were certainly a part of that, and Fowler was definitely at the top of his game.

He shapes up to have more special nights in the NHL, but it’s hard to imagine too many of them will feel like this one — and it’ll be rare for him to make first-of-its-kind Canadiens history going forward, because pretty much everything there is to have been done has already been done by the Habs.