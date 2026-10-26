Canadiens’ Michael Hage Update With Michigan Has NHL Future Clear

Michael Hage could’ve been in the NHL right now.

The Montreal Canadiens drafted him No. 21 overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, and there’s really no question about whether he’s ready to contribute at the highest level.

The tough part for the Habs is that Hage has also chosen to be loyal to his teammates and program in the NCAA ranks at the University of Michigan.

Instead of coming to the NHL last season, Hage chose to return to school to chase a national championship with his guys.

So far, so good — Hage is lighting up college hockey in the early going.

It just forces the Canadiens to wait for him longer than they might like.

Michael Hage Michigan Update

Hage, as you’d expect, looks like the best player on the ice pretty much every night for Michigan.

The Wolverines have played seven games. Hage already has 14 points, a pace of two points per game.

He has scored three goals and dished out 11 assists.

If he kept this pace up, it’d shatter his career-best marks at Michigan which were set last season. A year ago, Page went for 52 points in 39 games, including 13 goals and 39 assists.

Players in the NCAA basically never average close to two points per game for a full season, so if Hage were to do that, it’d be quite the feat.

There will be some tougher games ahead for Michigan, so Hage might slow down. But he’s also as good a talent as it gets, a ready-made NHL center who’s still playing college hockey, so maybe he’ll just keep playing like this all year.

When is Michael Hage Coming to NHL?

Hage still won’t be in the NHL for a while, but it also shouldn’t be too, too long.

The reality is that he wouldn’t leave Michigan in the middle of the college season, and with the Wolverines expected to make a deep tournament run at the end of the year, Hage is probably looking at best at showing up late in the NHL regular season.

It would be a shock if Hage wasn’t in the NHL by the absolute latest at the start of next season. He’ll have proven all there is to prove at Michigan this season, and Hage will be more than ready for the NHL.

“Hage’s decision to go back to college instead of turning pro will be talked about as the season wears on,” Daily Faceoff’s Steven Ellis wrote earlier this month. “There’s no question he could have hopped into Montreal’s lineup and challenged for the second-line center gig.”

The good news for the Canadiens is that they already have one of the most talented young cores in hockey. Hage will fit right in whenever he shows up.