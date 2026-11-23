The dust hasn’t even begun to settle on the Dylan Larkin trade between the Montreal Canadiens and the Detroit Red Wings, and intriguing details regarding the megadeal continue to gush out.

One of the most interesting details of all has been the secrecy behind the entire situation. While the Habs were rumored to be in on Larkin, no one really thought it was this close, until it happened.

Well, insider Elliotte Friedman clarified the need for secrecy as part of the entire Dylan Larkin trade situation.

During Monday’s edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Friedman made it clear that if talk had leaked about the Canadiens having a realistic chance at Larkin, the pressure would have been too much to handle for everyone involved.

“If Montreal was an option, they were going to say no. They were going to misdirect. They were not going to confirm it. Under no circumstances was this going to get confirmed. And I think the reason was that they felt that if it got out that he was willing to go to Montreal, the pressure would have been too intense and the whole thing would have gone off the rails.”

Indeed, the pressure to get the deal across the finish line would have exponentially increased, on all sides, if it became clear that Larkin was willing to go to the Canadiens.

As for why the news never really got out, Friedman had this to say about it.

“Something I suspected during the process was that there was a pact, a pact between the Canadiens, the Red Wings, Larkin, and his representatives Pat Brisson and Matt Williams.”

No conspiracy theories, just professional discretion.

Canadiens Had to Go All-In on Dylan Larkin Trade

A significant chunk of the chatter following the Dylan Larkin trade has focused on the price the Canadiens were willing to pay.

While giving up a high-end prospect like Michael Hage was certainly a steep price, the bottom line is that Montreal had to go for it. The Habs are right in their competitive window at the moment. And so, there really is no justification for the club not to make this deal if they had a realistic chance to make it happen.

That said, Montreal had every reason to go all-in. After making it to the Eastern Conference Final last season, the consensus is that the Canadiens have to do everything they can to get over the top. And considering that they’ll have to go through Carolina to get to the Stanley Cup Final, it makes sense that the Habs made this deal when they did.

What’s Next for Habs, Larkin?

The Canadiens will take on the LA Kings on Monday night at the Bell Centre. It’s unlikely that Larkin will be in the lineup that soon. While there may be a chance that he could, the likeliest scenario will be for the newest member of the Habs to make his debut in Colorado against the Avalanche on Wednesday night.

Then, fans will get a chance to see the first returns of the Dylan Larkin trade, regardless of which side of the equation they’re on.

As Friedman noted, there is a chance that the Canadiens will introduce Larkin to the crowd in Montreal, even if he doesn’t play on Monday night.