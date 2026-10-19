Canadiens’ $187 Million Trio Sends Warning to NHL After Win Over Sabres

The Montreal Canadiens have invested nearly $187 million in three of their most important players, and Saturday’s victory over the Buffalo Sabres displayed a reminder of why.

Captain Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky put together one of their strongest performances this season, combining for five points in Montreal’s 4-3 overtime victory on October 17.

The production was impressive enough, but the underlying numbers harped on a more intimidating view for future opponents.

Per Sportsnet’s Eric Engels, Montreal’s top line controlled a staggering 97% of expected goals and 76% of shot attempts at five-on-five, suggesting the trio could be finding its rhythm following an inconsistent start to the 2026-27 campaign.

Canadiens’ Star Trio Dominates Sabres With Remarkable Numbers

The Canadiens needed something different from their top line Saturday, particularly after the three stars had struggled to consistently recreate the chemistry that helped them become one of the NHL’s most productive combinations.

They delivered.

Caufield scored twice, including the overtime winner just 54 seconds into the extra period, while Slafkovsky snagged two assists and Suzuki added another.

The winning goal came after Buffalo forward Josh Norris missed the net on an odd-man rush. Caufield collected the puck following a rebound off the end boards, broke away and beat goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

Per NHL.com’s official game recap, the goal gave Montreal its third victory in four games and improved its record to 4-3-1.

Yet the performance went past Caufield’s scoring.

Suzuki won 12 of 20 faceoffs, recorded three hits and two takeaways, and struck both the post and crossbar. Slafkovsky’s physical presence helped Montreal generate opportunities through sustained offensive-zone pressure.

Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis was frank about their performance.

“They wanted to be the difference,” St. Louis said, according to Sportsnet.

Their effectiveness at even strength was especially encouraging. Generating 97% of expected goals meant Montreal’s first line was responsible for nearly all the quality scoring chances produced while the trio shared the ice.

It’s the kind of territorial dominance that makes Montreal very dangerous when its stars are clicking.

Canadiens’ $187 Million Commitment Could Pay Off in a Big-Time Way

Montreal has made its commitment to Suzuki, Caufield and Slafkovsky abundantly clear.

Suzuki signed an eight-year, $63 million extension in 2021. Caufield followed with an eight-year, $62.8 million agreement in 2023, while Slafkovsky received his own eight-year, $60.8 million extension in 2024.

Those contracts total $186.6 million, representing a hefty investment in Montreal’s offensive foundation.

Their track records explain the commitment.

Suzuki finished the 2025-26 regular season with 101 points and captured the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s top defensive forward. Caufield reached 51 goals, becoming Montreal’s first 50-goal scorer in 36 years. And Slafkovsky continued developing into an imposing power forward.

However, the trio had labored to produce at its usual level after being reunited five games before Saturday’s victory.

Caufield acknowledged that Saturday’s performance felt better and like the previous season.

“Honestly, it felt like kind of last year a little bit more,” he told reporters, per Sportsnet.

Montreal has also received contributions elsewhere in the lineup, including from Zachary Bolduc and Alexandre Texier, who both scored against Buffalo.

That depth give the Canadiens choices to emerge victorious. But their aspirations will largely depend on whether Suzuki, Caufield and Slafkovsky can dictate play against the league’s best opponents.

A single dominant outing hardly determines indefinite steadiness.

Nonetheless, in the wake of a sluggish stretch, Saturday demonstrated that Montreal’s most expensive forward combination can turn into a machine that’s hell-bent on effectiveness and winning.