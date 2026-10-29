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Montreal Canadiens’ Goaltender Receives Strong Take From Former NHL Star

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Martin St. Louis
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MONTREAL, CANADA - JANUARY 23: Head coach of the Montreal Canadiens Martin St. Louis handles bench duties during the first period against the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre on January 23, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The Montreal Canadiens are in an interesting situation behind the crease.

Although Sam Montembeault is sidelined, Jacob Fowler and Jakub Dobeš are still active.

In fact, they’ve been garnering attention from across the league.

Canadiens’ Jacob Fowler Earns High Praise From NHL Analyst, Former Player

Jacob Fowler
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 13: Jacob Fowler #32 of the Montréal Canadiens warms up before a NHL game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Getty Images)

While analyzing Montreal’s current goaltending situation, former NHL netminder Kevin Weekes didn’t hesitate to praise 21-year-old Jacob Fowler.

This Jacob Fowler, he’s the dude, he’s the man,” Weekes said. “This guy, he’s legit. I kept saying it over and over as we watched the Heritage Classic, which was great, by the way… what a game. He was outstanding in that game.

Another one of the American-born goaltenders. Jakub Dobeš, who I’ve liked since he was at Ohio State, I think he’s an excellent goalie as well. The Habs are blessed; two goalies in their franchise that they drafted and developed…

But go ahead and mark this down: this Jacob Fowler guy is elite.”

Indeed, at the time of this writing, the young gun has made seven starts this season.

He owns a 1.54 goals-against average with a .942 save percentage.

Through his two years in the league, he’s registered a career 2.17 GAA with a .919 SV%.

As mentioned, this is only Fowler’s second year playing in the National Hockey League.

Montreal selected him with the No. 5 pick in the third round of the 2023 NHL draft.

Jacob Fowler
GettyELMONT, NEW YORK – APRIL 12: Jacob Fowler #32 of the Montréal Canadiens skates against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on April 12, 2026 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Simply put, while he’s still a young, developing player, his performance has been incredibly promising.

Combine his efforts with Dobeš, and the Canadiens are looking relatively squared away behind the crease.

Where Do the Canadiens Stand Right Now?

Martin St. Louis
GettyMONTREAL, CANADA – MAY 25: Head coach Martin St. Louis of the Montréal Canadiens reacts after the 3-2 overtime loss against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre on May 25, 2026 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

With an overall record of 7-3-2, Montreal is second in the Atlantic Division.

They trail the Boston Bruins (9-3-1), who are ranked first.

Montreal is now on a three-game winning streak after its latest 2-0 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Enterprise Center.

Looking ahead, the Canadiens are approaching a clash against the Dallas Stars on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 8 p.m. ET.

Jacob Fowler
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 13: Jacob Fowler #32 of the Montréal Canadiens tends the net during the second period of a NHL game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on December 13, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Getty Images)

This is yet another away game, this time taking place at American Airlines Center in the Lone Star State.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Montreal Canadiens’ Goaltender Receives Strong Take From Former NHL Star

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