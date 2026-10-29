Montreal Canadiens’ Goaltender Receives Strong Take From Former NHL Star

The Montreal Canadiens are in an interesting situation behind the crease.

Although Sam Montembeault is sidelined, Jacob Fowler and Jakub Dobeš are still active.

In fact, they’ve been garnering attention from across the league.

Canadiens’ Jacob Fowler Earns High Praise From NHL Analyst, Former Player

While analyzing Montreal’s current goaltending situation, former NHL netminder Kevin Weekes didn’t hesitate to praise 21-year-old Jacob Fowler.

“This Jacob Fowler, he’s the dude, he’s the man,” Weekes said. “This guy, he’s legit. I kept saying it over and over as we watched the Heritage Classic, which was great, by the way… what a game. He was outstanding in that game.

“Another one of the American-born goaltenders. Jakub Dobeš, who I’ve liked since he was at Ohio State, I think he’s an excellent goalie as well. The Habs are blessed; two goalies in their franchise that they drafted and developed…

“But go ahead and mark this down: this Jacob Fowler guy is elite.”

Indeed, at the time of this writing, the young gun has made seven starts this season.

He owns a 1.54 goals-against average with a .942 save percentage.

Through his two years in the league, he’s registered a career 2.17 GAA with a .919 SV%.

As mentioned, this is only Fowler’s second year playing in the National Hockey League.

Montreal selected him with the No. 5 pick in the third round of the 2023 NHL draft.

Simply put, while he’s still a young, developing player, his performance has been incredibly promising.

Combine his efforts with Dobeš, and the Canadiens are looking relatively squared away behind the crease.

Where Do the Canadiens Stand Right Now?

With an overall record of 7-3-2, Montreal is second in the Atlantic Division.

They trail the Boston Bruins (9-3-1), who are ranked first.

Montreal is now on a three-game winning streak after its latest 2-0 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Enterprise Center.

Looking ahead, the Canadiens are approaching a clash against the Dallas Stars on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 8 p.m. ET.

This is yet another away game, this time taking place at American Airlines Center in the Lone Star State.