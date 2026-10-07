Patrik Laine Linked to 4 Teams in Free Agency, Including Flames

Patrik Laine is still a free agent.

It’s certainly been quite the fall from where his stock was a few seasons ago with the Montreal Canadiens.

At this point, though, it just feels like a waiting game.

Laine has to sign somewhere eventually, right?

There are at least four teams that have been linked to him, and that’s pretty much all there is to gone on right now.

Patrik Laine Free Agency Update

NHL insider David Pagnotta recently gave an update on Laine in a show appearance with Daily Faceoff. This is what he said:

“Patrik Laine had teams express interest in him going back to July, and it’s the same suspects that are being reported now. The Calgary Flames, Minnesota Wild, Los Angeles Kings, the Tampa Bay Lightning were at the time but I’m not sure if they are now.

“But there are some teams that are looking to take a chance on someone who could do damage if he gets everything going — at a low cap hit — Laine is the perfect suspect for that. He’s the perfect prime target. But because of the injuries he’s had over the last two years, a team could sign him to a one-year, $1-million contract, then throw in another $5 or $6 million in bonuses, depending on what he does throughout the year.”

The Flames, Wild, Kings and Lightning form an interesting quartet.

Calgary is maybe the worst team in the NHL, while the other three are all playoff contenders.

The Flames would probably be able to give Laine the biggest role, but the others may be the most high-profile spots for him to land.

Right now, he hasn’t signed with any of them, and it’s not clear exactly how recently they were involved in conversations with Laine, but it’s all there is to go on.

Patrik Laine Stats

The former No. 2 overall pick Laine is still just 28 years old.

He has played 537 career NHL games and scored 224 goals with 197 assists (421 points).

Laine played 52 games in 2024-25 and had 33 points for Montreal — 20 goals and 13 assists.

He has also played for the Winnipeg Jets and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Laine played just five games in 2025-26 for the Habs, his final year under an expensive contract before hitting the free agent market this summer.

He was hurt at one point, although it wasn’t clear if he was still hurt at the end of the year when he wasn’t playing or not.

The 2026-27 NHL season has begun without Laine, and it’s a waiting game to see when he might reappear.