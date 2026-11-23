The Detroit Red Wings have finally traded former captain Dylan Larkin, as the forward was finally convinced to go to Canada.

We knew for months that the Montreal Canadiens were interested in acquiring Larkin, and on Sunday, the Red Wings pulled the trigger on a deal with Montreal, a trade for which Larkin waived his no-movement clause.

Red Wings Trade Dylan Larkin to Canadiens

The Red Wings and Canadiens have agreed to the following trade:

To Canadians:

F Dylan Larkin

2028 second-round pick

2027 third-round pick

To Red Wings:

F. Michael Hage

F Kirby Dach

G Samuel Montembeault

2027 first-round pick (conditional)

2029 first-round pick

2027 second-round pick

2028 fourth-round pick

Both teams have officially announced the trade.

“The Canadiens have acquired forward Dylan Larkin, Detroit’s second-round pick in 2028 and third-round pick in 2027 in exchange for forward Kirby Dach, goaltender Samuel Montembeault, the rights to forward Michael Hage, a first-round pick in 2027, a second-round pick in 2027, a fourth-round pick in 2028 and a first-round pick in 2029.”

Dylan Larkin Is Finally Gone

On Sunday, Larkin officially reached $1 million in forfeited salary , and with him waiving his NMC to Montreal later that night, it’s pretty clear that he was tired of losing money and wanted to move on.

Finally, the Larkin saga is over, marking the first major move by Red Wings interim GM Shawn Horcoff, who inherited a mess when he took over from former Detroit GM Steve Yzerman this summer.

Overall, this looks like a very strong return for Detroit, which managed to trade away their former captain, who did not want to be there anymore, and get a collection of young players and prospects back for him.

Larkin had been connected to the Canadiens for several months now, but he did not have Montreal on his approved trade list, as he previously only had American teams on it.

Something must have changed, though, as Larkin was finally able to be convinced to waive his NMC to go north of the border to Canada and play for the Canadiens.

It’s a massive trade, and one between two division rivals, as both teams compete in the Atlantic Division.