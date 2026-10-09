Predators’ Roman Josi Reveals Honest Thoughts About GM Chris MacFarland

The Nashville Predators welcomed new general manager Chris MacFarland to the organization back in June of this year.

Before making the jump to Nashville, MacFarland had served as GM for the Colorado Avalanche for four seasons, winning a Stanley Cup during that period.

With his first season with the Predators now underway, players have a clear idea of his goals and expectations.

Captain Roman Josi and winger Filip Forsberg pulled back the curtain on how things are going under MacFarland.

Predators’ Josi, Forsberg Share Candid Take on MacFarland’s Performance

In an exclusive released by Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, 36-year-old Josi expressed great confidence in MacFarland’s leadership as Nashville’s new GM.

“He wants to win and he’s going to do everything he can to win,” he said. “If we’re in a good spot with this team, it’s up to us players to be in that spot. He’s going to do everything he can to help us be successful. He’s been very open and communicative about what he wants to do. It’s been awesome getting to know him a little bit.”

Not only did Josi open up, but so did left winger Forsberg, who explained the weight of this month and where he stands with MacFarland.

“He pretty openly put it in our hands,” Forsberg stated. “This month is going to show which way this team is going to go. If we do a great job, we set ourselves up for success and we’re building for something. And if we don’t, who knows what’s going to happen? We have a lot of players that are still really good but have contracts that might be expiring and things like that. But I like he’s at least giving us an opportunity to prove that we want to build this team, and so far it’s been a great camp and a decent start to the season.”

As the Predators’ longtime captain, receiving Josi’s vote of confidence is significant.

At the time of this writing, he has skated in four games and posted a 1-4-5 performance.

By the end of his 2025-26 campaign, he had 68 game appearances and went 13-42-55.

Similar to Josi, Forsberg’s entire professional career has been spent in Nashville.

So far this season, he’s skated in four games and has made four assists for four points.

MacFarland entered uncharted territory when he landed with the Predators, but the team seems to be responding well to his guidance thus far.

Where Do the Predators Currently Stand?

Nashville is riding a 2-1-1 overall record after their latest 5-2 victory on the road over the Montreal Canadiens at Centre Bell.

On Saturday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. ET, the Predators will head to Canadian Tire Centre to face the Ottawa Senators.

The Senators are coming off a tight 2-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. They are 3-1 overall and lead the Atlantic Division.

MacFarland may opt to shake up his roster as the season progresses, even with veterans on board, if that’s what it takes to enter contention.

According to the team, he’s been upfront about his decisions, but as Forsberg noted, the way the rest of this month plays out will largely determine Nashville’s future.