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Predators’ Roman Josi Reveals Honest Thoughts About GM Chris MacFarland

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 10: Roman Josi #59 of the Nashville Predators looks on during the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on March 10, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Nashville Predators welcomed new general manager Chris MacFarland to the organization back in June of this year.

Before making the jump to Nashville, MacFarland had served as GM for the Colorado Avalanche for four seasons, winning a Stanley Cup during that period.

With his first season with the Predators now underway, players have a clear idea of his goals and expectations.

Captain Roman Josi and winger Filip Forsberg pulled back the curtain on how things are going under MacFarland.

Predators’ Josi, Forsberg Share Candid Take on MacFarland’s Performance

Roman Josi
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 31: Roman Josi #59 of the Nashville Predators skates with the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first period of their game at T-Mobile Arena on December 31, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Predators defeated the Golden Knights 4-2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In an exclusive released by Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, 36-year-old Josi expressed great confidence in MacFarland’s leadership as Nashville’s new GM.

“He wants to win and he’s going to do everything he can to win,” he said. “If we’re in a good spot with this team, it’s up to us players to be in that spot. He’s going to do everything he can to help us be successful. He’s been very open and communicative about what he wants to do. It’s been awesome getting to know him a little bit.”

Not only did Josi open up, but so did left winger Forsberg, who explained the weight of this month and where he stands with MacFarland.

“He pretty openly put it in our hands,” Forsberg stated. “This month is going to show which way this team is going to go. If we do a great job, we set ourselves up for success and we’re building for something. And if we don’t, who knows what’s going to happen? We have a lot of players that are still really good but have contracts that might be expiring and things like that. But I like he’s at least giving us an opportunity to prove that we want to build this team, and so far it’s been a great camp and a decent start to the season.”

As the Predators’ longtime captain, receiving Josi’s vote of confidence is significant.

At the time of this writing, he has skated in four games and posted a 1-4-5 performance.

By the end of his 2025-26 campaign, he had 68 game appearances and went 13-42-55.

Similar to Josi, Forsberg’s entire professional career has been spent in Nashville.

So far this season, he’s skated in four games and has made four assists for four points.

MacFarland entered uncharted territory when he landed with the Predators, but the team seems to be responding well to his guidance thus far.

Where Do the Predators Currently Stand?

Nashville Predators
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 18: Filip Forsberg #9 of the Nashville Predators in the third period at Crypto.com Arena on January 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Nashville is riding a 2-1-1 overall record after their latest 5-2 victory on the road over the Montreal Canadiens at Centre Bell.

On Saturday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. ET, the Predators will head to Canadian Tire Centre to face the Ottawa Senators.

The Senators are coming off a tight 2-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. They are 3-1 overall and lead the Atlantic Division.

MacFarland may opt to shake up his roster as the season progresses, even with veterans on board, if that’s what it takes to enter contention.

According to the team, he’s been upfront about his decisions, but as Forsberg noted, the way the rest of this month plays out will largely determine Nashville’s future.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Predators’ Roman Josi Reveals Honest Thoughts About GM Chris MacFarland

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