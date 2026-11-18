The New Jersey Devils are anticipating a tough matchup on Wednesday against the Canadiens and have decided who will start in the net.

Amanda Stein noted that Connor Hellebuyck will start in New Jersey’s showdown with Montreal. Facing a team that has scored 67 times in 21 matchups, it is smart to play Hellebuyck once again.

He played well on Saturday against the Washington Capitals, despite allowing four goals. Hellebuyck made 42 saves on 46 shots. While that didn’t do much for his GAA, he still ended the game with a .913 save percentage.

Overall, Hellebuyck is 7-0-0 with a .915 save percentage, a 2.25 GAA, a shutout, and a .714 quality starts percentage. He continues to keep up his stellar play in the wake of his trade from the Winnipeg Jets.

That said, Hellebuyck’s chances of starting his tenure in Newark 8-0-0 will be greater if New Jersey’s skaters step up and play better hockey on Wednesday night. They are capable, allowing just 26 shots per game on average.

New Jersey Devils Projected Lines And Pairings vs. Canadiens, Nov. 18

Stein also shared her notes at the morning skate when sharing that Hellebuyck would start. The trio of Arseny Gritsyuk, Jack Hughes, and Jesper Bratt are the projected first line. Bratt will make franchise history with an assist on Wednesday night.

Nico Hischier is projected to center Timo Meier and Luke Evangelista behind the Hughes line. Hischier recently spoke about the upcoming showdown with Montreal.

Stefan Noesen remains in the projected lineup alongside Evan Rodrigues and Connor Brown. Brown continues to quietly put together a solid campaign, with 10 points and five goals in 13 games.

Jesper Boqvist, Cody Glass, and Lenni Hameenaho are the projected fourth line. Hameenaho has been making a case to stick around Newark, with four points and two goals in his two appearances.

Brett Pesce looks like he is back in the lineup and is slated for the first pairing alongside Luke Hughes. Luke is tied for fourth on the team in points, with 14. He has six goals in 21 games.

Stein wrote in her lineup update:

“Jonas Siegenthaler was sick this morning, #NJDevils hope that he can play tonight vs. MTL. “Kolyachonok will take warmups and if Siegenthaler can’t go, Koly will play.”

If nothing changes, it looks like Vladislav Kolyachonok will pair with Dougie Hamilton. Kolyachonok had a goal in his lone game with New Jersey.

And finally, Declan Chisholm and Brenden Dillon are the projected third pairing. Dillon has 29 hits in 12 appearances.

New Jersey Could Find Itself On A Roll With A Victory Over Montreal

Second-period scoring has been a strength for New Jersey in the first quarter of 2026-27. Should that remain the case against Montreal, Jersey could continue its current two-game winning streak.

The Canadiens have a 14-to-27 goals-for-to-goals-against ratio in the third period, per EdgeHalla, which is 32nd in the league. With Hellebuyck manning the net, the Devils could keep the Canadiens in check during that pivotal second period. Then, they can take over in the third frame and come away with their third straight win.

Coverage begins at 7:30 EST for this pivotal Eastern Conference matchup.