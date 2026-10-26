Rangers Announce James Reimer News Before Kings Showdown

The New York Rangers have gotten off to an impressive start in the 2026-27 NHL season despite the debilitating circumstance of having lost franchise goaltender Igor Shesterkin for the remainder of the campaign with a lower-body injury, suffered earlier this month against the divisional rival Washington Capitals.

The Rangers have been getting some clutch goaltending out of rookie Dylan Garand, who had initially been waived to begin the season. Thankfully for the Rangers, nobody claimed him, because backup Joonas Korpisalo remains unavailable because of an injury.

In the meantime, the Rangers signed veteran goaltender James Reimer to a professional tryout with their American Hockey League affiliate Hartford Wolf Pack, and they saw enough to officially ink him for the remainder of the campaign.

And ahead of their clash against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden on Monday evening, it’s been revealed that he’ll be getting his first start in a Rangers uniform.

The New York Rangers Announce That James Reimer Will Start Against The Kings

Per Rangers beat writer Vince Z. Mercogliano, Reimer will be getting the start on Monday against the Kings, as he was the first goaltender to depart the morning skate, a clear indication.

“Reimer is the first goalie off, so looks like he’ll make his #NYR debut tonight vs. LA,” Mercogliano wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Recently, Reimer pitched a shutout for the Wolf Pack, becoming the oldest AHL goalie to earn a shutout in nearly 20 years.

James Reimer Was Signed By The Rangers After A Successful PTO With The Wolf Pack

Reimer, who was taken with the 99th overall pick in the 2006 NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs, made his debut during the 2010-11 season and quickly became the club’s No. 1 goaltender. He earned Rookie of the Month honors and signed a three-year extension, but injuries and the arrival of Jonathan Bernier eventually moved him into a backup role.

Reimer regained the starting job in 2015-16 before Toronto traded him to the San Jose Sharks at the 2016 deadline. He later played for the Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Sharks, Detroit Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres, and Anaheim Ducks.

After spending part of the 2025 offseason without a contract and briefly returning to Toronto on a tryout, Reimer signed with the Ottawa Senators in January 2026.

So far in his NHL career, Reimer has amassed a record of 232-191-67 with a 2.88 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage, and has earned 32 shutouts.