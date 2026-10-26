Peter Laviolette Pulls Curtain Back on Time With Rangers

Former Stanley Cup-winning head coach Peter Laviolette, who had led the New York Rangers to the Presidents’ Trophy as the NHL’s best regular season team for 2023-24 and a berth in the Eastern Conference Final, was terminated by GM Chris Dury in 2025 after failing to reach the postseason.
The Rangers then hired former Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan, who wasn’t able to guide them to a postseason berth earlier this spring, but so far, has the club leading the Metropolitan Division standings in the early goings of this current campaign.
For Laviolette, he’s making his first trip back to Madison Square Garden since being fired by the Rangers, this time as the head coach of the Los Angeles Kings, and he looked back on his two years with the team.
Kings Head Coach Peter Laviolette Looks Back Upon Time With The New York Rangers
Before making his first appearance back at Madison Square Garden since being let go by the Rangers in 2025, Laviolette reflected upon his time with the club.
“It was kind of a tale of two years. The first year was really good, I mean, most wins and most points for a very storied franchise. Took it to three rounds to Florida and lost in Game 6, and that was disappointing -not to win a couple more games and get that chance to play for the Cup,’’ Laviolette said. “It was something that I’ll remember being here in New York. Obviously, the second year was not as smooth and had problems.”
Before being hired by the Kings before this current season, Laviolette chose to take 2025-26 off.
“It was good. I got to do some things I hadn’t been able to do,’’ he said of his year away from coaching. “I went to Scotland and watched my daugher’s fiance play golf. I went to St. Andrews and got to go to a couple of weddings.”
Laviolette Remains All About Business With Kings
The Kings did not get off to a good start under Laviolette, losing six straight games before winning two of their next three.
“We have to defend better. Once we defend better, we’re not playing defense and that gives us a chance to play offense,’’ Laviolette said of what needs to improve. “Our second periods have been problematic. But I think we have come out in some of the games and played pretty well. The third period against the Islanders was really good. I thought we generated – between that and overtime – about eight or nine chances.”
Peter Laviolette Pulls Curtain Back on Time With Rangers