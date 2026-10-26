Peter Laviolette Pulls Curtain Back on Time With Rangers

Former Stanley Cup-winning head coach Peter Laviolette, who had led the New York Rangers to the Presidents’ Trophy as the NHL’s best regular season team for 2023-24 and a berth in the Eastern Conference Final, was terminated by GM Chris Dury in 2025 after failing to reach the postseason.

The Rangers then hired former Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan, who wasn’t able to guide them to a postseason berth earlier this spring, but so far, has the club leading the Metropolitan Division standings in the early goings of this current campaign.

For Laviolette, he’s making his first trip back to Madison Square Garden since being fired by the Rangers, this time as the head coach of the Los Angeles Kings, and he looked back on his two years with the team.

Kings Head Coach Peter Laviolette Looks Back Upon Time With The New York Rangers

Before making his first appearance back at Madison Square Garden since being let go by the Rangers in 2025, Laviolette reflected upon his time with the club.