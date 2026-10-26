New York Rangers Whiffed on Alexander Nikishin Trade Due to Financial Reason

In case you missed it, after a long back-and-forth between the Carolina Hurricanes and Defenseman Alexander Nikishin, the 24 y/o Russian skater recently signed a one-year, $3 million deal to remain with the Hurricanes.

Over the Summer, Nikishin noted he wanted a change of scenery, and among the teams reportedly interested was the New York Rangers.

So you may be wondering why this matters now? Well, in the wake of Nikishin signing his new deal with the Canes, there have been some reports surfacing about the behind-the-scenes of the Hurricanes-Nikishin drama, and there’s a New York Rangers link.

More NHL on Heavy: Carolina Hurricanes Dealt Major Taylor Hall Update Ahead of Bruins Game

Rangers Had Alexander Nikishin Trade In Place: Report

After the Alexander Nikishin signing, Elliotte Friedman got some word of what his contract demands were, and the report notes that Nikishin was asking for a nine-year deal worth $9.5 million AAV.

Friedman then noted that the New York Rangers had a verbally agreed-upon deal in place with the Hurricanes, but New York could not decide on a contract for Nikishin, which reportedly upset the Hurricanes.

These latest Alexander Nikishin reports should only intensify the rivalry between the Hurricanes and Rangers, and considering both Metro foes are at the top of the division standings, it should only lead to more intense matchups.

Also, these notes from Friedman are interesting because trades within divisions are rare, especially of this magnitude.

If the Rangers were really interested in acquiring Niksihin, knowing what deal was ‘agreed upon’ would be another great tidbit of information to have.

More NHL on Heavy: Carolina Hurricanes Trade Pitch Lands Dylan Larkin for 3 Players

The Rangers Could Still Trade for Alexander Nikishin

The New York Rangers still could trade for Alexander Nikishin this season.

Just because he signed a new deal doesn’t mean he’s off limits for a trade.

However, his recent signing certainly changes things, because perhaps Nikishin will test the trade market again after this season is over, and now his loyalty to NHL organizations might be in question.

It’s clear that the Hurricanes don’t want to ink Nikishin to a long-term deal, which indicates they could still be listening to offers on his services, but now Nikishin and his agency have completely lost leverage over any team.