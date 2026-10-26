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New York Rangers Whiffed on Alexander Nikishin Trade Due to Financial Reason

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Eastern Conference Final: Carolina Hurricanes v Montreal Canadiens - Game Three
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MONTREAL, CANADA - MAY 25: Alexander Nikishin #21 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates with the puck past Alex Newhook #15 of the Montreal Canadiens during the third period in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre on May 25, 2026 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

In case you missed it, after a long back-and-forth between the Carolina Hurricanes and Defenseman Alexander Nikishin, the 24 y/o Russian skater recently signed a one-year, $3 million deal to remain with the Hurricanes.

Over the Summer, Nikishin noted he wanted a change of scenery, and among the teams reportedly interested was the New York Rangers.

So you may be wondering why this matters now? Well, in the wake of Nikishin signing his new deal with the Canes, there have been some reports surfacing about the behind-the-scenes of the Hurricanes-Nikishin drama, and there’s a New York Rangers link.

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Rangers Had Alexander Nikishin Trade In Place: Report

Stanley Cup Final: Carolina Hurricanes v Vegas Golden Knights - Game Six
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 14: Alexander Nikishin #21 of the Carolina Hurricanes lifts the Stanley Cup after Game Six of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on June 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Carolina Hurricanes won 3-0. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

After the Alexander Nikishin signing, Elliotte Friedman got some word of what his contract demands were, and the report notes that Nikishin was asking for a nine-year deal worth $9.5 million AAV.

Friedman then noted that the New York Rangers had a verbally agreed-upon deal in place with the Hurricanes, but New York could not decide on a contract for Nikishin, which reportedly upset the Hurricanes.

These latest Alexander Nikishin reports should only intensify the rivalry between the Hurricanes and Rangers, and considering both Metro foes are at the top of the division standings, it should only lead to more intense matchups.

Also, these notes from Friedman are interesting because trades within divisions are rare, especially of this magnitude.

If the Rangers were really interested in acquiring Niksihin, knowing what deal was ‘agreed upon’ would be another great tidbit of information to have.

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The Rangers Could Still Trade for Alexander Nikishin

Carolina Hurricanes v Philadelphia Flyers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 13: Alexander Nikishin #21 of the Carolina Hurricanes controls the puck during the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The New York Rangers still could trade for Alexander Nikishin this season.

Just because he signed a new deal doesn’t mean he’s off limits for a trade.

However, his recent signing certainly changes things, because perhaps Nikishin will test the trade market again after this season is over, and now his loyalty to NHL organizations might be in question.

It’s clear that the Hurricanes don’t want to ink Nikishin to a long-term deal, which indicates they could still be listening to offers on his services, but now Nikishin and his agency have completely lost leverage over any team.

 

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Rangers Whiffed on Alexander Nikishin Trade Due to Financial Reason

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