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New Jersey Devils Gamble on $70 Million Forward Continues To Haunt Organization

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Sheldon Keefe
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NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - FEBRUARY 25: Head coach Sheldon Keefe speaks after the game against the Buffalo Sabres at Prudential Center on February 25, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The New Jersey Devils took a risk by signing a winger to a massive deal back in 2023.

Now, the organization is still facing the consequences.

His performance has dropped since landing in New Jersey, leaving many to wonder if signing him was a mistake.

Devils Are Haunted by Timo Meier Signing

Sheldon Keefe
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 12: Head coach Sheldon Keefe of the New Jersey Devils looks on against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period at the United Center on November 12, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

In June 2023, Timo Meier signed an eight-year, $70.4 million deal with the Devils.

Fast-forward to now, and regrets are setting in.

Taking it one step further, Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report tapped his signing as a contract New Jersey wishes could disappear.

“At the time, it seemed like a good deal,” he wrote. “Meier was (and still is) a physical, versatile two-way forward who can play either wing. He reached the 30-goal plateau twice and had a career-high 40 goals split between the Devils and San Jose Sharks in ’23-’24.

“However, Meier’s production has declined since joining the Devils. He’s still among their top-six forwards, but he’s not producing at the level expected of a power forward with his annual salary. At his current pace, his contract will not age well over the remaining term.”

Timo Meier
GettyNEWARK, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 06: Timo Meier #28 of the New Jersey Devils warms up before the game against the Utah Mammoth at Prudential Center on October 06, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Meier is in his age-30 season and is in the midst of his 11th year playing in the National Hockey League.

However, this is his fifth season playing for New Jersey.

His professional career began with the San Jose Sharks after they selected him with the No. 9 pick in the first round of the 2015 NHL draft.

He spent seven seasons with the Sharks, but once February 2023 rolled around, they traded him as part of a massive haul to the Devils.

Timo Meier
GettyNEWARK, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 20: Timo Meier #28 of the New Jersey Devils wraps around the net as Brett Kulak #27 of the Colorado Avalanche defends during the second period at Prudential Center on October 20, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

So far this season, Meier has posted a 1-4-5 performance in 16 games.

Considering his drop, New Jersey could very well be regretting its decisions.

Where Do the Devils Stand Right Now?

Sheldon Keefe
GettyNEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 22: Head coach Sheldon Keefe of the New Jersey Devils speaks with the media after the game against the New York Islanders during preseason action at the Prudential Center on September 22, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

New Jersey is ranked second in the Metropolitan Division at 11-5-0 overall, after their latest 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues.

The Carolina Hurricanes (13-3-2) still lead the division, but the Devils aren’t too far behind.

Their next meeting is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. ET with the New York Islanders at UBS Arena in Elmont.

Currently on a tear, the Devils are only gaining momentum from here.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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