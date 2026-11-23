Do the Ottawa Senators have another significant trade up their sleeve?

That’s what the tea leaves and the insiders are suggesting.

Steve Staios was recently scouting the Pittsburgh Penguins in person, as the Senators are rumoured to have interest in some of their veterans.

However, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman believes general manager Steve Staios is also pursuing an unidentified younger player with term remaining on his contract.

Friedman Reveals Senators Have Mystery Trade Target

On the Nov. 23 episode of Sportsnet’s 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman suggested Staios is exploring options beyond the veteran players Ottawa has recently been linked to.

“He’s got other targets,” Friedman said. “And I think one of them is a guy who’s younger than [Rickard] Rakell and [Bryan] Rust with term.”

Of course, Friedman didn’t identify the player. Let your imagination run wild.

There aren’t many teams that are clear sellers. Could Staios try prying Tyson Foerster out of Philly, or Marco Rossi out of Vancouver? Both players fit the age range of younger players with terms that Staios targeted in the past.

Friedman did caution against assuming Staios will rush into a deal.

“He wants to make the right call,” Friedman explained, pointing to the patience Ottawa’s general manager demonstrated before acquiring William Eklund.

Friedman noted that Staios knew about the possibility of acquiring Eklund in a deal involving Brady Tkachuk at the NHL Combine, roughly three-and-a-half weeks before completing the trade.

That willingness to wait for the right opportunity is relevant as Ottawa evaluates its options ahead of the trade deadline.

The Senators have already demonstrated an appetite for acquiring younger players who can contribute beyond a single playoff run.

Ottawa previously brought in Dylan Cozens, while the Eklund acquisition represented another significant investment in the team’s long-term future.

Both moves fit the profile Friedman described: players young enough to remain part of Ottawa’s core for years to come.

Senators Linked to Penguins’ Rust, Rakell and Karlsson

Pittsburgh remains one of the more intriguing potential trade partners for Ottawa.

The Senators have been connected to Penguins forwards Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell, along with veteran defenseman Erik Karlsson.

Rust and Rakell would offer established offensive production and playoff experience, potentially strengthening Ottawa’s forward group for a postseason push.

TSN colour analyst Mike Johnson mentioned on TSN 1200 that Rust may better fit Ottawa’s style of play, while Friedman indicated that the Sens may be looking for more of a scorer, which would point them towards Rakell.

Karlsson, meanwhile, would represent a different type of addition.

The former Senators captain remains one of the NHL’s most recognizable offensive defensemen, and a return to Ottawa would generate considerable attention.

Staios has also reportedly been scouting Pittsburgh, adding another layer of intrigue to the Senators’ interest in the Penguins’ roster.

However, a scouting appearance doesn’t necessarily mean a trade is imminent, as much as that’s what fans want to believe.

While Rust, Rakell, and Karlsson would offer immediate experience, a younger player with contract term could provide Ottawa with both a short-term upgrade and a longer-term building block.