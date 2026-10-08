Senators’ Linus Ullmark Given Green Light After Injury Scare

The Ottawa Senators beat the Boston Bruins on Monday night, but they lost former Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark, who was acquired by the club in 2024, to an unlisted ailment following the second period; Samuel Ersson played the remainder of the game and started their subsequent game, a 5-3 loss to the divisional rival Red Wings.

However, the good news for the Senators is that not only was he back on the ice, but he’ll get the start in net for Ottawa in their next game.

Linus Ullmark Returns For The Ottawa Senators

According to Senators head coach Travis Green, Ullmark is ready to go and will get the start between the pipes for Ottawa’s impending game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

“Travis Green confirms that Linus Ullmark will start in net vs Philly,” wrote TSN’s Claire Hanna on X, formerly known as Twitter.

So far this season, Ullmark has posted strong stats, going 2-0 with a 1.20 goals-against average and a .949 save percentage. In each of the last two seasons since being acquired by Ottawa from the divisional rival Bruins, he’s helped them reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Ullmark Is Playing In His Third Year With Ottawa

Ullmark was taken 163rd overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2012 NHL Draft and made his debut in October 2015. He earned a full-time role in 2018-19, recording two shutouts and 15 wins in 37 appearances.

After splitting starts over the next two seasons, Ullmark emerged as Buffalo’s primary goalie in 2020-21. Despite injuries, he posted a 9-6-3 record, a 2.63 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage in 20 games.

Ullmark signed a four-year, $20 million contract with the Boston Bruins in July 2021 after leaving Buffalo in free agency. He posted a 26-10-2 record with a 2.45 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage in his first season, but was eventually replaced during the playoffs by Jeremy Swayman.

He won the 2023 Vezina Trophy after leading Boston to an NHL-record 65 wins with a 1.89 goals-against average and .938 save percentage. However, the Bruins blew a 3-1 series lead and lost to the divisional rival Florida Panthers in the first round.

After splitting starts with Swayman in 2023-24, Ullmark was traded to Ottawa in June 2024. He posted a 25-14-3 record in his first season, helping the Senators reach the playoffs for the first time in eight years.

In 2025-26, Ullmark struggled with injuries and inconsistent play before taking a mental health leave. He rebounded after returning, helping Ottawa reach the playoffs again, but the Senators were swept by Carolina in the first round.