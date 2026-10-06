Senators Dealt Potentially Concerning Linus Ullmark Update

The Ottawa Senators are taking on the divisional rival Boston Bruins on Monday evening, which means that former Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark, acquired in 2024, gets another crack at his old team.

However, the Senators were dealt a bit of worrying news when Ullmark departed the contest with an apparent injury, leaving backup Samuel Ersson to take over the starting duties for the remainder of the game.

Ottawa Senators Goaltender Linus Ullmark Was Injured During Monday’s Contest

Ullmark may have been shaken up when he was struck by first-year Bruins forward J.J. Peterka during the second period; he was replaced by Samuel Ersson to begin the third period.

Ullmark had been working on a shutout attempt, as he had stopped every shot that the Bruins fired his way.

However, the encouraging news is that, per multiple reports, Ullmark is on the bench, at least putting to rest immediate concerns that he suffered an injury that would result in his absence.

Linus Ullmark Was Acquired By The Senators In 2024

Ullmark was acquired in a trade by the Senators from the Bruins in return for a first-round pick, Mark Kastelic and Joonas Korpisalo. He signed a four-year extension before the 2024-25 season and finished with a 25-14-3 record, four shutouts, a 2.70 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage while playing in 44 games.

Ullmark helped Ottawa reach the playoffs for the first time in eight years, but the Senators were eliminated by the divisional rival Toronto Maple Leafs in six games. Ullmark went 2-2-2 with a 2.84 goals-against average and a .880 save percentage in the series.

His second season got off to a rocky start. Ullmark went 14-8-5 with a 2.95 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage before taking a leave of absence for personal reasons in December 2025. He returned in January and turned things around, going 12-4-3 with a 2.51 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage the rest of the way.

Ullmark again helped Ottawa reach the playoffs in 2026, but the Senators were swept by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Ullmark, who began his career with the Buffalo Sabres, has gone 192-99-34 with a 2.57 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage, and 15 shutouts.