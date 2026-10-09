Senators Fans Fear the Worst After Eklund Exits Game

The Ottawa Senators did not get good news on Thursday night. The club lost forward William Eklund to a nasty lower-body injury in the first period.

Eklund took a hard hit along the boards from Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Simon Benoit, landing awkwardly on his left leg, as it appears to get trapped along the boards.

Eklund lay on the ice for several moments, eventually needing help to get off the ice. He left the game and did not return.

There is no word on his current condition.

However, renowned physician, Dr. Harjas Grewal, weighed in on the situation, offering an explanation for the injury. In his expert opinion, the Senators could be looking at a long-term absence for Eklund.

“Concern would be an ankle fracture for Eklund (Byfield broke his ankle on a similar play) Timeline will depend on bone(s) involved and extent of injury. Treatment could be a boot or potentially surgery. Timeline can go from 4-12+ weeks.”

Concern would be an ankle fracture for Eklund (Byfield broke his ankle on a similar play) Timeline will depend on bone(s) involved and extent of injury. Treatment could be a boot or potentially surgery. Timeline can go from 4-12+ weeks https://t.co/z9Koyg4GtL — Dr. Harjas Grewal (@Harjas_Grewal) October 9, 2026

In the best of cases, the absence could be a couple of weeks due to a bad ankle sprain. Nevertheless, a fracture could mean three or four months out of the lineup.

With the Senators already battered due to an early-season bout with the injury bug, losing Eklund could prove to be devastating.

Senators Dealing With Several Key Injuries

The Ottawa Senators are already navigating a difficult injury situation, and William Eklund’s latest setback adds another concern. Before Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Ottawa was without defensemen Jake Sanderson and Artem Zub, forward Andre Burakovsky and enforcer Kurtis MacDermid.

Sanderson has missed three consecutive games with an undisclosed injury sustained early in the season opener. He returned to the ice for an individual skate Thursday, but was not ready to play. Zub, meanwhile, is recovering from a knee injury and appears to be getting closer to a return. Burakovsky is also progressing from an upper-body injury, although he remains sidelined. MacDermid is dealing with an undisclosed issue.

Now Eklund has joined that list after suffering a lower-body injury against Philadelphia. He was helped off the ice after taking a hit and did not return. The Senators have not yet provided a definitive recovery timeline, leaving their forward depth under additional pressure.

Eklund Injury Gives Amadio a Chance to Move Up

Losing Eklund could force the Senators to make an important adjustment to their top six. The 23-year-old was acquired from San Jose during the offseason and had recorded a goal and an assist through his first three games in Ottawa. His skill and offensive upside made him an intriguing addition to the team’s forward group.

A trade is unlikely to be Ottawa’s immediate response to this latest injury. The Senators have internal options, and Michael Amadio could be among the players who benefit most from Eklund’s absence.

Amadio has already shown he can contribute offensively, scoring a goal and adding an assist in Ottawa’s 4-1 win over Boston earlier this week. He was projected to skate on the third line against Philadelphia, but an extended Eklund absence could create an opportunity for him to earn more responsibility.

The Senators need someone to step up amid the evident hole in the top six. If Amadio can deliver consistent production in a larger role, he could make a compelling case for a regular top-six position even after Eklund returns. For Ottawa, that would be a valuable development, as the MASH unit keeps getting more crowded.