Senators’ Jake Sanderson Injury Update Leaves Uncertainty

The Ottawa Senators entered this season hoping to start faster than last year.

Jake Sanderson’s status isn’t helping matters, though.

Sanderson likely got off to one of the worst starts for any player this season — it was less than five minutes until he was injured.

Given that Sanderson is one of the league’s top defenseman, and coming off a 2026 Winter Olympics gold medal with Team USA, it’s the kind of immediate absence that could really shake up a team.

It’s also one of those injuries that hasn’t been totally cleared up, which makes understanding Sanderson’s status a bit trickier.

Jake Sanderson Injury Update

All that’s really know about Sanderson is that he sustained a lower-body injury and that he hasn’t played since.

This is what Sportsnet’s Michael Amato wrote on Friday:

“Sanderson’s season lasted all of 4:29 before he was forced to exit against the Toronto Maple Leafs with a lower-body injury. He hasn’t played since. It’s obviously less than ideal for the Senators, who moved on from Brady Tkachuk this summer and were hoping to get off to a better start than they did a year ago. The Senators lost five of their first seven games last season and are trying to avoid putting themselves in a tough spot in a difficult division.”

The Senators are also without Artem Zub presently, so a lot of defensemen are having to step into bigger roles in a hurry.